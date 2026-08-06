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UNH is using a $10 million grant to bring STEM tutors to more NH middle schools

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published August 6, 2026 at 3:07 PM EDT
Sign on the Durham campus of UNH
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The University of New Hampshire is expanding its STEM tutoring program for middle schoolers and teachers with a new $10 million grant.

The University of New Hampshire is expanding its STEM tutoring for middle school teachers and students in the state with a new $10 million grant.

Under the program, UNH undergraduates work as tutors with middle schoolers and teachers to improve students' reading and math skills that will help them master more complex STEM subjects.

The program spurs creative scenarios to prepare the students. Students and teachers use the program to For instance, Manchester middle school students and teachers used their training to create a fictional zoo. Students calculated the zoo’s food needs, and researched animals’ biology and environmental requirements.

Manchester students also designed their own monsters using stem cells and tissue regeneration after reading Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein.”

The federal grant will allow UNH, which currently works with the Manchester and Nashua school districts, to partner with 40 middle schools, primarily in rural parts of the state.

“Tutoring benefits extend far beyond the classroom,” said Bethany Silva, of UNH’s Community Literacy Center. “People who never thought they would [teach] are considering becoming teachers. And many of those tutors are going to go on to become New Hampshire teachers.”

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Education UNHSTEMNew England News Collaborative
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins
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