New freshmen get a ‘wildcat welcome’ for UNH move-in days

Across New Hampshire, college students are flocking to their respective campuses for the start of a new semester. Classes begin on Monday at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, where first-year students moved in last week.

More than 2,400 students made deposits for a spot in the class of 2030, according to the university . It described the class as the most academically accomplished in school history, with an average high school GPA of 3.7.

On Friday, campus was buzzing with eager 18 year-olds toting mattress toppers and boxes full of dorm-room ephemera. Many were aided by upperclassmen in neon "Wildcat Welcome Crew" t-shirts. Starting college can often be nervewracking, but the students that spoke with NHPR felt more excitement than anything else.

Samantha Evans from Weare plans to study communications. She said she’s a little scared but pretty sure she’s ready for whatever the year ahead has in store.

“It's a whole new chapter, and I’m really prepared, hopefully,” she said, with a laugh.

Tessa Therrien from Methuen, Massachusetts already started making friends on her first night on campus.

“I met a bunch of girls. We had so much fun,” she said.

She plans on studying business administration.

“I'm excited to just learn more about things that I'm actually interested in and looking to pursue in my future,” she said.

Both Therrien and Evans said moving in went smoothly, despite the late-August humidity. That’s in large part thanks to the cadre of upperclassmen on campus early to help first-years move in.

One of those students is Seth Johnson, a sophomore from Georgia majoring in political science and justice studies. He is a residential advisor in a dorm, so he was required to help with move-in, but said he was enjoying it.

“I've seen a lot of nervous freshmen, but they're doing well,” he said from his perch in a beach chair where he was helping new students and their families with directions.

College can trigger a complicated mix of feelings for parents as well as students.

Scott Vaughn from New Boston said his freshman son asked him and his wife how they were feeling as they all drove to Durham that morning.

“[I was] like a lot of pride, very proud, very happy for him, a little sad, going to miss him and just nervous in general,” Vaughn said. “But that’s the bottom emotion.”