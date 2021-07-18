-
Housing and rental prices continue to climb in New Hampshire, and it’s getting harder for people to find any place to live, let alone something they can afford.Brandon Lemay is a grassroots organizer for Rights & Democracy NH, and his focus is on affordable housing. NHPR’s Morning Edition host Rick Ganley spoke with Lemay about how members of his community are coming together to help people find stable and affordable housing.
