Hiring in NH’s life sciences industry is growing quicker than the rest of New England

A new state report finds New Hampshire’s life sciences industry had the fastest employment growth in New England from 2022 to 2025. The Granite State saw 812 new hires, a 7% growth, while in Massachusetts these jobs grew by 1%, and declined in all other New England states.

The life sciences industry is a small but growing part of the state’s economy, and includes medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and biotechnology researchers. The report is from the state’s Department of Business and Economic Affairs and NH Life Sciences, an association of industry businesses and workers.

According to their research, the industry supported more than 13,000 jobs across 807 workplaces in New Hampshire, generating nearly $3.6 billion in services and products in 2025. New Hampshire is still behind Massachusetts and Connecticut in the number of life science jobs and revenue generated by the industry.

The report also states that while the state’s low taxes are advantageous for businesses, New Hampshire had the highest electricity costs, industrial rents and cost-of-living factors when compared to other states with competitive life sciences industries.

Last month the state’s employment security department reported that New Hampshire’s relative success in life sciences comes despite the state’s disadvantage due to its closeness to Massachusetts with its larger biotechnology industry. Life sciences employers recruit across state lines, and in 2025 New Hampshire lost 2,862 commuters working in life sciences occupations.