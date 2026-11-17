This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A lawsuit accusing the Concord Housing Authority of violating tenants’ privacy by placing electronic surveillance devices inside apartments is on hold while the agency and the plaintiffs pursue a settlement, court records show.

The federally funded public housing agency installed 329 Minut Monitors in apartments it owns in Concord, where it provides affordable housing. The devices, made by the private Swedish company Minut Inc., can detect smoke, noise, motion, humidity, temperature and more.

In September, attorneys with New Hampshire Legal Assistance and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire filed the lawsuit on behalf of tenants, describing the agency’s actions as an “intrusive governmental incursion into a person’s private and personal affairs in their homes.”

In a joint motion filed Nov. 9, the parties said they had “agreed to pause litigation to engage in settlement discussions.” If the court approves the motion, all deadlines, hearings and filings would be paused for 60 days.

No hearings have been scheduled since the lawsuit was filed.

Aislinn Kalob, Concord city councilor representing Ward 6, who has remained in contact with many tenants in the apartment buildings where the devices have been installed, said she is glad a potential settlement is on the table. She said a prolonged litigation leaves many tenants in a state of uncertainty.

“I don’t think that the placement of the minute monitors was intentionally malicious,” she said. “So with the talks of the settlement, I hope that tenants can receive justice and Concord Housing can get back on the right track.”

The Concord Housing Authority has denied most of the allegations in its court filing. It also states that “impermissible smoke and loud noises are not private or personal information.”

But the housing provider does not directly address the central issue of the lawsuit: that the devices detect motion.

In its response, the agency points to an email exchange where Julie Palmeri, the executive director, states that the devices “do not monitor motion.”

But an agreement between Mînut Inc. and Concord Housing Authority shows the agency signed up for Mînut’s “Pro Plan,” and the agreement’s scope of services lists all of the devices’ monitoring features.

According to Minut’s website, those features include occupancy monitoring, which uses signals from nearby devices to detect how many people are in a room, and the devices also contain a motion sensor.

Records obtained by the ACLU and New Hampshire Legal Assistance show that passive infrared motion sensors have been logging activity in each unit. The data shows timestamps clustered closely together whenever the sensor detects motion and gaps in between where no motion was recorded.

Enforcement continues

The housing authority also states that it is not a government actor. The city of Concord has little to do with its operations, except that the city manager appoints the authority’s five-member board of commissioners.

The agency in its response also clarified its ownership of the buildings in Concord. Terri King, one of the plaintiffs, lives at the Parmenter Place Apartments. Concord Housing Authority said it does not own that property but manages it, but the state’s website lists the property as registered to members of the authority’s board of commissioners.

Another plaintiff, Mark LaValley, who lived in the Crutchfield building on Pitman Street, has died since the suit was filed.

Even though Concord Housing does not own many of the apartments it manages, it approved installing the devices in those buildings.

An email the plaintiffs obtained through a public records request shows the agency approved installing the devices in more than just the properties it owns. Apartments were sorted into “Home Groups,” including public housing, tax credit properties, affordable housing for people with disabilities, market rentals, and managed properties.

Since the lawsuit was filed, residents say they have received no further information about the devices. They remain installed in their living rooms.

One tenant received a letter from the housing authority on Friday stating that the resident should not have removed the device and that staff would enter their unit on Monday to reinstall it, indicating that enforcement efforts continue.

The tenant removed the device because they were concerned it could track more than noise and smoke.

“I think there is a lack of clarity for tenants right now, and as quickly as this settlement can be reached, and whatever the result of the settlement is, being communicated to tenants, I think will put a lot of people’s minds at ease because it’s a scary situation,” Kalob said. “It’s scary all around.”