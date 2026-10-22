Your Weekend in NH: Tarot cards, a 'Zombie Walk' and 'Carrie the Musical'
If you're not in a spooky season mood, plenty of other options await — including craft workshops, a fall jubilee and the New England BIPOC Festival.
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Lakes Region
- Laconia Pumpkin Festival on Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24. Participate in a pie-eating contest, dog parade, or stein-hoisting competition throughout this festive weekend. Plus, don’t miss the “iconic pumpkin tower” in person. See the full schedule here. More details. (Free)
- Howl-o-Ween from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness. Organizers promise “a fun-filled day of nature, wildlife, and Halloween magic.” More details. ($30 for adults, $24 for kids)
- Woodstock Autumn Fest on Saturday, Oct. 24, throughout town. Festivities include the Harvest Craft Market at Arnold’s Antiques, touch-a-truck with Woodstock Emergency Responders and kids’ activities at the Moosilauke Library. See the full schedule here. More details. (Free)
- Tarot Card Reading Sessions from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm in Tamworth. Local tarot reader Marina Biggio invites you to “come with a question, an intention, or simply an open mind–and leave with insights to carry forward.” More details. ($35 per session)
Merrimack Valley
- Halloween Howl from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, on Main Street in Concord. Celebrate Halloween with community-wide trick or treating, live music, activities and a costume contest. Main Street will be closed to traffic beginning at 4 p.m. More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
- Little Shop of Horrors (1986) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, at The Colonial in Keene. Laugh, scream and sing along with the classic musical. More details. (Tickets are $10 for members, $12 for non-members)
- Stonewall Farm Fall Jubilee from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, in Keene. Make your own scarecrow, play pumpkin bowling, meet furry friends and enjoy live local music at the farm. More details. (Free admission)
North Country
- Mount Washington Paint Night at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Great North Woods Welcome Center in Lancaster. Enjoy a guided sip-and-paint and leave with your own painting of Mount Washington. More details. ($40, includes supplies)
- Poe-Themed Trivia Night from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, at Whitefield Public Library. Compete individually or as a team for this macabre night out. “Poe-boy” sandwiches will be provided for dinner. More details. (Free, registration required)
- Memorial Jewelry Workshop at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Littleton Studio School. Organizers promise a “quiet, supportive space to spend time with your grief while creating something meaningful with your hands.” More details. ($55, includes supplies)
Seacoast
- Zombie Walk starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, in Dover. Dress up like a zombie and join the walk or watch the undead parade from Main Street. “Zombies” will begin at the Chamber of Commerce and end at Henry Law Park. Continue your downtown Halloween fun with the Woodman Museum’s Trunk or Treat and the riverside Pumpkin Stroll. More details. (Free)
- New England BIPOC Festival from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, at Strawbery Banke Museum. Organizers invite you to, “experience a dynamic celebration of food, art, and music that showcases the rich and diverse histories of New England’s BIPOC communities.” More details. (Free)
Southern Tier
- Carrie the Musical runs from Friday, Oct. 23, to Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Manchester Community Theatre Players Theatre at North End Montessori School. See the classic Stephen King story come to life on stage. More details. (Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, $15 for students)
- Merrimack Halloween Spooktacular from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. Start your night with a trunk or treat and costume contest at Merrimack Town Hall, then head to Abbie Griffin Park for an outdoor showing of Minions & Monsters. More details. (Free)
- Witch of the Weston Tower from Friday, Oct. 23, through Sunday, Oct. 25, at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester. Ride the chairlift to meet the Witch of Weston Tower, or enjoy pumpkin painting, games and a costume contest. More details. (Adult tickets are $32, children are $27)
- Main Street Monster Mash from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, in downtown Nashua. Enjoy a bit of spookiness in the sunshine with a community wide trick or treat and the “Howl-O-Ween Parade” featuring local pets. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- Peter Antoniou: Pretty Psychic Tour at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, at the Lebanon Opera House. Enjoy an interactive and comedic performance from America’s Got Talent alum, Peter Antoniou. More details. (Tickets start at $30)
- Latin Dance Social from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Sawtooth Kitchen in Hanover. Learn the basics of Cuban Casino dancing from 4 to 4:45 p.m., then enjoy the rest of the evening on the dance floor. More details. ($10 cover fee)
- Fallen Angels at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Spaulding Auditorium at The Hopkins Center in Hanover. See Kelli O’Hara and Rose Byrne star on Broadway in the Noël Coward comedy. More details. (Tickets start at $15)