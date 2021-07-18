-
Since she was 19, Sherry Pratt easily hopped from one job to the next. She’s worked in marketing and printing, and her flexibility is a point of pride.Now…
A continuación, lee las noticias del jueves 29 de abril. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
Geoff Pendexter took a risk this holiday shopping season, ordering a normal amount of inventory for Whirlygigs, his toy shop in Exeter. With Christmas…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del lunes 19 de octubre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
The CARES Act, a record-setting federal stimulus package, is funneling $2 trillion into the U.S. economy, including hundreds of millions for small…
N.H.'s Medical Marijuana Sellers Are Preparing For A Major Uptick In CustomersPeople suffering from chronic pain can now get medical marijuana in New Hampshire, thanks to a law extending the treatment to cover new conditions that…
Governor Chris Sununu recently signed a bill into law that would eliminate the requirement that hair braiders obtain a license to do their work. These…
The House held a hearing Wednesday on a bill that would cut business taxes in the state.The state projects that it will lose about eighty million dollars…
New Hampshire’s U.S. Senators are holding a field hearing today on the state’s small business workforce.Jeanne Shaheen and Kelly Ayotte will host a…
Nashua business owners could win more contracts from the city thanks to a local preference ordinance the Board of Alderman will consider this week. The…