Overtime: The rebirth of Manchester's Wild Orchid Bakery

Shelly-Anne Storer never gets to her Manchester bakery later than 4:00 am. The morning I meet her, she’s cranking out pies. Later, she’ll be cooking a huge pot of chicken curry and a hearty corn soup.

But she’s not alone. Her brother Josh Serrao is on donut duty, the treats Wild Orchid Bakery is growing famous for.

Alli Fam Josh Serrao is Shelly Anne Storer’s younger brother. After the pandemic hit his bakery in Trinidad hard, he moved to New Hampshire over the summer. Serrao has been living with his partner in Dover, and working for Storer’s bakery in Manchester.

He’s helped his sister ever since they were kids in Trinidad. At 16, Serrao remembers working with Storer when she opened her bakery and catering business.

“That's really where my inspiration and drive came from,” he said.

But this isn’t the first time Storer has tried to open Wild Orchid. It's taken a long time for her to get here.

She tried to open last fall, but the space was a nightmare. The roof leaked and the pipes flooded. A dispute with the landlord over money and repairs blew up, and the police and courts got involved.

That experience left her rattled, frustrated and thousands of dollars in debt. And while she was trying to restart her business, Storer still had to juggle the high cost of child care and parenting during a pandemic.

1 of 2 — Shelly Anne Storer frosts cupcakes before the doors open. Behind her are racks of pre-ordered pies. Shelly Anne Storer frosts cupcakes before the doors open. Behind her are racks of pre-ordered pies. Alli Fam 2 of 2 — Donuts at Wild Orchid Bakery are one of the most popular items. Donuts at Wild Orchid Bakery are one of the most popular items. EACREATIVE

It was hard for Storer to get a traditional loan to reopen Wild Orchid due to her debt, so she raised money through a platform called Mainvest. It’s like crowdfunding, but people get a return on their investment.

Eventually, she raised $20,000. Mainvest took a $3,000 cut. The remaining $17,000 was just enough for the first few months of rent and a laundry list of repairs, everything from new paint to fixing the lighting.

When she looked for a new space, she examined potential locations with extra scrutiny.

She had her current space on Elm Street inspected before signing the lease. She also developed a relationship with the landlord, ensuring he was someone she could envision working with far into the future.

At the end of the summer, when the two signed the lease, she described the process as collaborative. She remembers he told her “If you do well, I do well.”

By early November, Storer felt ready for a soft launch.

“It's only three of us,” Storer said. “When we sell out, we literally have to restock everything.”

A working mom, her children still dominate her schedule. At 7:00 am, her husband Adam heads to work and drops the kids off at the bakery. At 8:00, she drives her son Jack to school, and leaves again to pick him up in the afternoon.

Child care for her youngest, four-year-old Scarlett, is unaffordable , so Scarlett is often at the bakery with her mom.

“Half of my time is for them. And then the other half is trying to get work done” Storer said.

Still, she’s optimistic about her business’ future. Weekends have been busy, custom cake orders have been steady, and she’s got a sizable lunch crowd. On this chilly day, her corn soup with a warm roll is the perfect comfort food.

Sean Williams, a flight attendant in Manchester just for the day, was in line for lunch. "What caught my attention was the Trini flag,” Williams, who is Caribbean, explained.

1 of 3 — Sean Williams, a flight attendant in the city for the day, had been on the hunt for a café to grab lunch. Caribbean himself, he says the Trinidadian flag is what drew him in. Sean Williams, a flight attendant in the city for the day had been on the hunt for a cafe to stop in for lunch. Caribbean himself, he says the Trinidian flag is what drew him in. Alli Fam 2 of 3 — A typical lunch at Wild Orchid Bakery. A typical lunch at Wild Orchid Bakery. Shelly Anne Storer 3 of 3 — Kim White, Wild Orchid’s manager and cashier takes orders from customers. White, a friend and neighbor of Storer, started working at Wild Orchid after quitting her job in retail. Kim White, Wild Orchid’s manager and cashier takes orders from customers. White, a friend and neighbor of Storer, started working at Wild Orchid after quitting her job in retail. Alli Fam

While Storer loves introducing people to Trinidadian food who’ve never had it before, she said Wild Orchid is also for people like Williams.

“This is for other islanders and other Trini’s who miss home like me,” she said. “A peanut punch, a choc nut, a sorrel soda, those are the things we know and love.”

1 of 4 — Kent Yard, a Trinidadian Steel Drummer, drove in from Boston to perform at Wild Orchid’s grand opening. Kent Yard, a Trinidad native who plays the steel drums, drove in from Boston to perform at Wild Orchid’s grand opening. Zoey Knox 2 of 4 — Canya Bielinski invested in Storer’s bakery on Mainvest. She holds the donut she created with Storer for the opening, a perk Storer offered to her highest investors. Bielinski’s donut is blueberry lavender. Canya Bielinski invested in Storer’s bakery on Mainvest. She holds the donut she created with Storer for the opening, a perk Storer offered to her highest investors. Bielinski’s donut is blueberry lavender. Zoey Knox 3 of 4 — A large crowd of locals, family, friends and Mainvest investors filled the bakery on the day of the grand opening. A large crowd of locals, family, friends and Mainvest investors filled the bakery on the day of the grand opening. Zoey Knox 4 of 4 — Shelly Anne Storer, surrounded by friends and family, gets ready to cut the ribbon. Shelly Anne Storer, surrounded by friends and family, gets ready to cut the ribbon. Zoey Knox

And just a month later, Storer moved on from her soft launch. She brought live Trinidadian music to her bakery on December 5 to celebrate her grand opening.

Surrounded by friends, family and locals who invested in the business on Mainvest, she cut the ribbon for Wild Orchid.

But this time last year, Storer was cutting the ribbon at her old location. Just months later, it closed.

“It's a weird feeling,” Storer admitted, but she’s decided to embrace it. She marked the day as a “fresh start, a rebirth.”