Sea Level Rise

People living on and off the coast of New England will soon be at a greater risk from flooding due to heavier rain and rising seas caused by climate…
Hampton Beach officials will hear from a range of climate change scientists at a symposium next week as part of their work on a coastal resilience piece…
Severe storms. Heat waves. Rising seas. New England is already seeing the impacts of climate change, and scientists project they will become more severe…
Studies show that climate change could prompt millions of Americans to relocate in the coming decades. And by some measures, New Hampshire and northern…
The Seacoast will get multiple king tides that top 10 feet in the next few days, and residents can take photos and videos of the tides' effects for an…
To kick off NHPR's new reporting project By Degrees, we're unpacking the basics of how climate change is already affecting life in New Hampshire, and how…
A major new study says federal flood maps have far underestimated how many properties in New Hampshire and nationwide are at risk from substantial…
State officials are using federal money to look at how rising seas will threaten major highways and connecting routes on the Seacoast.The project, funded…
Hurricane Maria Responder: There Are Lessons N.H. Can Learn From Puerto RicoTwo years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, the island nation is still recovering.Thomas O’Donovan, Director of the Water Division for New…
Unusually high king tides on parts of the Seacoast may cause flooding in the next few days.The colloquial term refers to unusually high tides, over 10…