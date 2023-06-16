NH News Recap: What NH's historically low unemployment rate could mean for the state's economy
A dispute over the state’s settlement with a victim of abuse at the former Youth Development Center has revealed some of how private lawyers are handling cases brought against the state.
New data released this week show New Hampshire’s unemployment rate is at a historic low. And researchers are scrambling to preserve history along New Hampshire's coast.
We talk about these stories and more on the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Todd Bookman, NHPR
- Amanda Gokee, The Boston Globe
Top stories from around this week:
- Lawyers for N.H. Youth Detention Center sexual abuse victim seek 40 percent of $1.5m award
- Unemployment rate at historic low in NH, but there are fewer workers than before COVID
- As N.H. sea levels rise, historians are in a race against time
- Manchester’s only women’s shelter to close due to funding shortfall
- Goffstown husband and wife among six accused of selling human organs stolen from Harvard Medical School
- At least 45,000 in NH have lost Medicaid since COVID-19 protections expired
- NH residents file class action lawsuits against Harvard Pilgrim over data breach