Environment

Dispatches from the New American Shore

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Justine Paradis,
Outside/In
Published January 28, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST
Isle de Jean Charles-2.jpg
Courtesy of Chris Brunet
/
Elizabeth Rush
"10-13-01. Woke up to this. Dalton and mom. Saturday 10am by momma's."
Elizabeth Rush 4
Stephanie Alvarez Ewens
/
Elizabeth Rush, author of Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore

When writer Elizabeth Rush visited neighborhoods already transformed by rising seas, she noticed that many people did not use terms like “climate change.” They still talked about it – it’s just that they talked about it in terms of their own experiences: the dolphins, swimming in tidal creeks further inland than ever before… how the last big flood wasn’t gradual, but fast and sudden.

In this episode, we’re looking for new ways to discuss climate change with Elizabeth Rush, author of Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore. While some books about climate change are heavy on politics and United Nations reports, Rising is not that. Instead, Elizabeth focuses on the people, species, and communities on the leading edge of sea level rise, from New York to California, Louisiana and even to the mountains of Oregon.

“A good friend of mine… was like, ‘This is the first climate book I've also read that has zero quotes from politicians.’ That wasn't purposeful, but I looked back and was sort of proud of that,” Elizabeth said.

1 of 3  — Elizabeth Rush 3
Edison Dardar's handwritten signs across from his house on the Isle de Jean Charles
Elizabeth Rush
2 of 3  — Elizabeth Rush 2
House and rampikes on the Isle de Jean Charles
Elizabeth Rush
3 of 3  — Elizabeth Rush 1
Rampikes and bayous around the Isle de Jean Charles
Elizabeth Rush

Justine Paradis
Justine Paradis is a producer and reporter for NHPR's Creative Production Unit, most oftenOutside/In. Before NHPR, she produced Millennial podcast from Radiotopia, contributed to podcasts including Love + Radio, and reported for WCAI & WGBH from her hometown of Nantucket island.
Outside/In
Outside/In is NHPR's podcast about the natural world and how we use it. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
