Wildfire risk high in NH this summer due to dry conditions

Wildfire risk is high in New Hampshire this summer due to a recent stretch of dry weather, with conditions particularly bad in the North Country. Some towns have banned outdoor fires and fireworks until conditions improve, while others have halted burn permits.

Chief Steven Sherman, who leads the New Hampshire Fire Protection Bureau, said about 30% of the state is considered abnormally dry right now — and drier than recent summers.

“It's pretty typical now, with the effects of climate change, that we see conditions transition very quickly,” he said. “We had a very wet spring this year, and now we're quickly turning to dry conditions, and maybe we'll see drought conditions develop.”

Experts confirm that climate change is making rapid weather swings more common and extreme. In New Hampshire, short-term droughts are increasingly likely, even as the state overall gets wetter .

Sherman recommends taking extra precaution when it comes to outdoor fires, encouraging people to contact their local fire departments before starting any blaze.

“And then if they are allowed to burn, for example, say, a small campfire, it's really important that people take the time to put water on it, stir it around, and make sure that it's cold and dead out before they leave that fire,” he said.