© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your unwanted vehicle to ensure NHPR’s essential local news has mileage for years to come.
By Degrees: Covering Climate Change

Wildfire risk high in NH this summer due to dry conditions

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate Dario
Published August 13, 2025 at 1:23 PM EDT
A brown, dry lawn with a few green shoots.
Nate Hegyi
/
NHPR
A very dry lawn.

Wildfire risk is high in New Hampshire this summer due to a recent stretch of dry weather, with conditions particularly bad in the North Country. Some towns have banned outdoor fires and fireworks until conditions improve, while others have halted burn permits.

Chief Steven Sherman, who leads the New Hampshire Fire Protection Bureau, said about 30% of the state is considered abnormally dry right now — and drier than recent summers.

“It's pretty typical now, with the effects of climate change, that we see conditions transition very quickly,” he said. “We had a very wet spring this year, and now we're quickly turning to dry conditions, and maybe we'll see drought conditions develop.”

Experts confirm that climate change is making rapid weather swings more common and extreme. In New Hampshire, short-term droughts are increasingly likely, even as the state overall gets wetter.

Sherman recommends taking extra precaution when it comes to outdoor fires, encouraging people to contact their local fire departments before starting any blaze.

“And then if they are allowed to burn, for example, say, a small campfire, it's really important that people take the time to put water on it, stir it around, and make sure that it's cold and dead out before they leave that fire,” he said.

Daily information on fire risk can be found on the website of the state Division of Forest and Lands.
Tags
NH News FireWildfiresDrought
Kate Dario
See stories by Kate Dario
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.