Rye library staff vote 'no confidence' in Board of Trustees after director resigns

This story was originally produced by Seacoast Online. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The staff of Rye Public Library has taken a vote of no confidence in the library's Board of Trustees following the resignation of Andy Richmond, who stepped down after nearly 16 years as library director.

Richmond was honored as New Hampshire Library Director of the Year in 2015.

In a public statement, "a majority" of staff members accuse trustees of not acting in the best interest of the library or its patrons.

"The Board’s actions have contributed heavily to the resignation of the Director, negatively impacted staff morale, and eroded trust with the public," the statement reads in part.

Continue reading this story at SeacoastOnline.