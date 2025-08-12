© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Rye library staff vote 'no confidence' in Board of Trustees after director resigns

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
Published August 12, 2025 at 11:32 AM EDT
Rye Public Library in Rye, New Hampshire.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Rye Public Library in Rye, New Hampshire.

This story was originally produced by Seacoast Online. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The staff of Rye Public Library has taken a vote of no confidence in the library's Board of Trustees following the resignation of Andy Richmond, who stepped down after nearly 16 years as library director.

Richmond was honored as New Hampshire Library Director of the Year in 2015.

In a public statement, "a majority" of staff members accuse trustees of not acting in the best interest of the library or its patrons.

"The Board’s actions have contributed heavily to the resignation of the Director, negatively impacted staff morale, and eroded trust with the public," the statement reads in part.

Continue reading this story at SeacoastOnline.

Rye
