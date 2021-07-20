-
In New Hampshire, possession of small amounts of cannabis was decriminalized in 2017.But for those who already have possession charges, getting their…
In July of 2019, Marissa Balonon-Rosen was at a crossroads in her life. She’d just graduated from law school on her way toward fulfilling her dream of…
As the country engages in conversations around sex, consent, and masculinity, The Second Greatest Show on Earth investigates questions about sex education…
Every great mystery begins with a first clue.For NHPR listener Hannah Robinson it was a series of letters in the mail.“I started receiving mail…
In New Hampshire, School Board members are usually people we recognize: our friends, family members, neighbors. On a basic level, they make decisions on…
When Amy Dattner Levy moved to New Hampshire five years ago from New York City, she wasn’t thinking about transportation and how things were about to…
When Sam Searles was a kid, she and her family visited Santa's Village and Story Land every summer. Both of these North Country amusement parks have been…
Selling witchcraft is a business where historical tragedy, the spectacle of Halloween, and modern magic all coexist. And nowhere is that more true than in…
In fewer than three hundred years, New England moved on from witch trials and executions and became a place where people openly call themselves…
Decades before the Salem witch trials, two women were accused of witchcraft in New Hampshire. Jane Walford and Eunice Cole stood trial in the same year,…