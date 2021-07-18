-
With the upcoming delayed Academy Awards, we reflect on which films received recognition and why. Also, we discuss the pandemic's impact on how audiences…
It isn’t the holiday season without holiday movies! With family gatherings curtailed, many are taking solace in the holiday movies being offered by…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 7 de octubre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
As the Academy Awards approach, we look back on the year in movies: from award contenders airing on the streaming service Netflix, to a reinterpretation…
Streaming services like Netflix have already established themselves as content curators, and in the last few years, they increasingly make their own…
From action-packed thrillers and family-friendly animation, to heart-warming documentaries and the latest installments in several superhero franchises,…
Despite fears that it would close last summer, the Weirs Drive-in Theater in Laconia will kick off its 69th summer of screening movies under the stars…
Jeff Rapsis is a hard man to shut up once he gets going on his favorite subject. Ask him about how silent movies used to be staged, and Rapsis overwhelms…
Movies, politics, culture... and the Oscars. We look at what this year's Academy Awards try to reflect about American society, and whether they do it…
The iconic Weirs Drive-in Theatre will screen its final movies Monday night, ending a remarkable run for this slice of Americana in Laconia, N.H.Opening…