10 things to do in NH this weekend: Paws N' Pints, Littleton First Friday & more

Lakes Region

Saturday Hike: Bridle Path and Turtleback Mountain Trail on Saturday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough (free). More info .

Family Program with the Newfound Audubon Center: Amphibian Walk on Sunday, June 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Paradise Point Nature Center in Hebron, hosted by the NH Audubon (free). More info .

Monadnock Region

Keene ArtWalk from Friday, June 6 through Sunday, June 15 in downtown Keene, festival on June 7 (free). More info .

Princess Kikou w/ Sonido Mal Maïz on Friday, June 6 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene ($20). More info .

North Country

Littleton First Friday Arts Presents an Evening with What? & Food For Bears on Friday, June 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Littleton (free). More info .



Rek’-Lis Brewing Co. Pawns N’ Pints Doggy Parade on Saturday, June 7 at 12:30 p.m. at The Wren in Bethlehem (free). More info .

Seacoast

Chowder Festival Summer Kick-Off on Saturday, June 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prescott Park in Portsmouth ($20 general admission to Chowder Fest, Summer Kick-Off is free). More info .



The Caterpillar Lab on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bedrock Gardens in Lee ($15 general admission). More info .

Southern Tier

Unveiling the Mysteries of the Zodiac: Planetarium Showing and Speaker on Friday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord ($13). More info .



