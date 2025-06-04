© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Paws N' Pints, Littleton First Friday & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published June 4, 2025 at 3:09 PM EDT
Crowds sit on blankets and lawn chairs for a live show at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in 2017.
Jason Moon
/
NHPR
The Prescott Park Arts Festival's Chowder Festival & Summer Kick-Off is on Saturday.

The Prescott Park Arts Festival is hosting its Chowder Festival & Summer Kick-Off on Saturday.

Littleton First Friday Arts returns on June 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Littleton Arts Commission
/
Courtesy

Lakes Region

  • Family Program with the Newfound Audubon Center: Amphibian Walk on Sunday, June 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Paradise Point Nature Center in Hebron, hosted by the NH Audubon (free). More info.

Monadnock Region

  • Keene ArtWalk from Friday, June 6 through Sunday, June 15 in downtown Keene, festival on June 7 (free). More info.
  • Princess Kikou w/ Sonido Mal Maïz on Friday, June 6 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene ($20). More info.

North Country

  • Littleton First Friday Arts Presents an Evening with What? & Food For Bears on Friday, June 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Littleton (free). More info.

    Seacoast

    • Chowder Festival Summer Kick-Off on Saturday, June 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prescott Park in Portsmouth ($20 general admission to Chowder Fest, Summer Kick-Off is free). More info.
    • The Caterpillar Lab on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bedrock Gardens in Lee ($15 general admission). More info.

    Southern Tier

    • Unveiling the Mysteries of the Zodiac: Planetarium Showing and Speaker on Friday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord ($13). More info.

    Upper Valley

    • “Rebel with a Clause” Film Screening and Q&A on Thursday, June 5 at 7 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House ($20). More info.
