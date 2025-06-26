Outside/In: What Jurassic Park got wrong (and right) about dinosaurs

When the smash-success Jurassic Park first hit theaters in 1993, it inspired a generation of dinophiliacs and helped to usher in a new “golden age of paleontology.”

But it also froze the public’s perception of dinosaurs in time, and popularized inaccuracies that people still believe are true today.

So what happens when the biggest source of information on a scientific field comes from a fictional monster movie? In this episode, three Jurassic Park super-fans (one paleontologist and two podcasters) try to sort it all out.

Featuring Gabriel-Philip Santos.

This episode was originally published in 2022. To read the transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.

