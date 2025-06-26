© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

Outside/In: What Jurassic Park got wrong (and right) about dinosaurs

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Taylor Quimby,
Nate HegyiOutside/In
Published June 26, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
When the smash-success Jurassic Park first hit theaters in 1993, it inspired a generation of dinophiliacs and helped to usher in a new “golden age of paleontology.”

But it also froze the public’s perception of dinosaurs in time, and popularized inaccuracies that people still believe are true today.

So what happens when the biggest source of information on a scientific field comes from a fictional monster movie? In this episode, three Jurassic Park super-fans (one paleontologist and two podcasters) try to sort it all out.

Featuring Gabriel-Philip Santos.

This episode was originally published in 2022. To read the transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.

To share your questions and feedback with Outside/In, call the show’s hotline and leave us a voicemail. The number is 1-844-GO-OTTER. No question is too serious or too silly.

Outside/In is made possible with listener support. Click here to become a sustaining member of Outside/In

Follow Outside/In on Instagram, BlueSky, Tiktok, or join our private discussion group on Facebook.

Want to learn more about dinosaurs? Check the publish date before you check it out from the library! And here are some good options:

Smithsonian’s The Dinosaur Book (pretty much all of the Smithsonian books are good for younger readers)

Want to get a more global perspective of where dinosaurs have been discovered? Check out a dinosaur atlas book. 

For older readers, or anybody who loves a good coffee table book, check out this entry featuring a number of excellent paleoartists: Dinosaur Art II (Taylor has the first one and loves to show it off).

Also: A truly disheartening read about people who think feathered dinosaurs are an attack on masculinity.

Host: Nate Hegyi

Reported, produced, and mixed by Taylor Quimby

Edited by Rebecca Lavoie, with help from Nate Hegyi and Justine Paradis. The team also includes Felix Poon and Marina Henke.

Executive Producer: Taylor Quimby

NHPR’s Director of On-Demand Audio: Rebecca Lavoie

Music for this episode by Sarah the Illstrumentalist, Pandaraps, Matt Large, Ballpoint, Valante, and Blue Dot Sessions.

Outside/In is a production of New Hampshire Public Radio
Taylor Quimby
Taylor Quimby is Executive Producer of the environmental podcast Outside/In, Producer/Reporter/Host of Patient Zero, and Senior Producer of the serialized true crime podcast Bear Brook.
Nate Hegyi
Before joining New Hampshire Public Radio in February 2022, Nate covered public lands, federal agencies and tribal affairs as a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a consortium of NPR member stations in the region. Nate's work has aired on NPR, BBC, CBC and other outlets.
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
