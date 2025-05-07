10 things to do in NH this weekend: Taco Tour, Sheep & Wool Fest, Migratory Bird Day

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Lakes Region

Geology of the Ossipee Mountains Field Exploration on Saturday, May 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough, hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center ($5 for members, $15 for non-members). More info .

Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra presents "Vintage Grooves - Hits of the 70's" on Saturday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia and Sunday, May 11 at 3 p.m. at the Inter-Lakes Auditorium in Meredith ($10-30). More info .

See also: Symphony NH presents “Rhapsody in Blue”

on Saturday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia and Sunday, May 11 at 3 p.m. at the Inter-Lakes Auditorium in Meredith ($10-30). .

Monadnock Region

Free Screening: “Every Little Thing” on Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Peterborough Community Theatre, hosted by the Monadnock International Film Festival. More info .

North Country

Pondicherry Migratory Bird Day Walks on Saturday, May 10 from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pondicherry Wildlife Sanctuary in Whitefield, hosted by the NH Audubon (free). More info .

Seacoast

The Great Bay Food Truck Festival on Saturday, May 10 from noon to 4 p.m. at Stratham Hill Park ($10-15). More info .

Springfest: A Celebration of Gardens and Baby Animals on Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth ($12-24). More info .

See also: Portsmouth Historical Society Family Day: Portsmouth on Foot

on Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth ($12-24). .

Southern Tier

Taco Tour Manchester on Thursday, May 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ($3 tacos, cash only). More info .

NH Sheep & Wool Festival on Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11 at the Deerfield Fairgrounds ($10). More info .

Upper Valley