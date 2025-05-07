© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Taco Tour, Sheep & Wool Fest, Migratory Bird Day

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published May 7, 2025 at 10:14 AM EDT
A sheep with a blue tag on its ear grazes in a leafy pasture.
Amanda Pirani
/
NHPR
A sheep grazes at Saunders Pasture in New Boston in August 2024.

The 53rd Annual Dartmouth College Powwow is on Saturday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Lakes Region

  • Geology of the Ossipee Mountains Field Exploration on Saturday, May 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough, hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center ($5 for members, $15 for non-members). More info.
  • Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra presents "Vintage Grooves - Hits of the 70's" on Saturday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia and Sunday, May 11 at 3 p.m. at the Inter-Lakes Auditorium in Meredith ($10-30). More info.

Monadnock Region

  • Free Screening: “Every Little Thing” on Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Peterborough Community Theatre, hosted by the Monadnock International Film Festival. More info.

    North Country

    • Pondicherry Migratory Bird Day Walks on Saturday, May 10 from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pondicherry Wildlife Sanctuary in Whitefield, hosted by the NH Audubon (free). More info.

      Seacoast

      • The Great Bay Food Truck Festival on Saturday, May 10 from noon to 4 p.m. at Stratham Hill Park ($10-15). More info.

      Southern Tier

      • Taco Tour Manchester on Thursday, May 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ($3 tacos, cash only). More info.
      • NH Sheep & Wool Festival on Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11 at the Deerfield Fairgrounds ($10). More info.

      Upper Valley

      • Percussion Discussion Afrika on Thursday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House (free). More info.
      • Dartmouth College Powwow on Saturday, May 10 at noon on the Dartmouth Green in Hanover (free). More info.
