10 things to do in NH this weekend: Taco Tour, Sheep & Wool Fest, Migratory Bird Day
The 53rd Annual Dartmouth College Powwow is on Saturday.
Lakes Region
- Geology of the Ossipee Mountains Field Exploration on Saturday, May 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough, hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center ($5 for members, $15 for non-members). More info.
- Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra presents "Vintage Grooves - Hits of the 70's" on Saturday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia and Sunday, May 11 at 3 p.m. at the Inter-Lakes Auditorium in Meredith ($10-30). More info.
Monadnock Region
- Free Screening: “Every Little Thing” on Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Peterborough Community Theatre, hosted by the Monadnock International Film Festival. More info.
North Country
- Pondicherry Migratory Bird Day Walks on Saturday, May 10 from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pondicherry Wildlife Sanctuary in Whitefield, hosted by the NH Audubon (free). More info.
Seacoast
- The Great Bay Food Truck Festival on Saturday, May 10 from noon to 4 p.m. at Stratham Hill Park ($10-15). More info.
- Springfest: A Celebration of Gardens and Baby Animals on Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth ($12-24). More info.
Southern Tier
- Taco Tour Manchester on Thursday, May 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ($3 tacos, cash only). More info.
- NH Sheep & Wool Festival on Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11 at the Deerfield Fairgrounds ($10). More info.
Upper Valley
- Percussion Discussion Afrika on Thursday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House (free). More info.
- Dartmouth College Powwow on Saturday, May 10 at noon on the Dartmouth Green in Hanover (free). More info.
