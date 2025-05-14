© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Spring Fests, Live Music & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published May 14, 2025 at 10:21 AM EDT
The Thing in the Spring brings bands from around the country to Keene this weekend.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Lakes Region

  • Fire is Alive on Sunday, May 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Rattlesnake Mountain Trailhead in Center Sandwich, hosted by the Squam Lakes Association (free). More info.

Monadnock Region

  • The Thing in the Spring from Friday, May 16 through Sunday, May 18 at Nova Arts in Keene ($40+). More info.

North Country

  • Reel Outdoors Series: Reel Rock 19 on Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem ($10-13). More info.
  • 6th Annual Tri-Town Yard Sale on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18 in Bethlehem, Franconia and Sugar Hill (free to attend). More info.

    Seacoast

    • Exeter Arts & Music Fest on Saturday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Swasey Parkway (free). More info.
    • Bedrock Gardens Opening Weekend on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18 at Bedrock Gardens in Lee ($15 suggested donation, some activities ticketed). More info.

    Southern Tier

    Upper Valley

    • Artist Talk: Choe U-Ram on Thursday, May 15 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover (free). More info.
    • Spring into Warner on Saturday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street (free). More info.
