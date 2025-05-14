10 things to do in NH this weekend: Spring Fests, Live Music & more
The Thing in the Spring brings bands from around the country to Keene this weekend.
Lakes Region
- Fire is Alive on Sunday, May 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Rattlesnake Mountain Trailhead in Center Sandwich, hosted by the Squam Lakes Association (free). More info.
- See also: Family Craft Day at Belknap Mill
Monadnock Region
- The Thing in the Spring from Friday, May 16 through Sunday, May 18 at Nova Arts in Keene ($40+). More info.
North Country
- Reel Outdoors Series: Reel Rock 19 on Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem ($10-13). More info.
- 6th Annual Tri-Town Yard Sale on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18 in Bethlehem, Franconia and Sugar Hill (free to attend). More info.
Seacoast
- Exeter Arts & Music Fest on Saturday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Swasey Parkway (free). More info.
- Bedrock Gardens Opening Weekend on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18 at Bedrock Gardens in Lee ($15 suggested donation, some activities ticketed). More info.
Southern Tier
- Symphony NH presents Illuminated Ensembles - Chamber Favorites on Sunday, May 18 at 4 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord ($37). More info.
Upper Valley
- Artist Talk: Choe U-Ram on Thursday, May 15 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover (free). More info.
- Spring into Warner on Saturday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street (free). More info.
- Dartmouth Dance Ensemble on Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Irving Institute on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover ($15+). More info.
- See also: Upper Valley Music Center Suzuki Showcase at the Lebanon Opera House