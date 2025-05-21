10 things to do in NH this Memorial Day Weekend

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Lakes Region

Adventure Ecology: I Lichen Fungi on Sunday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness (free). More info .

Solar Gazing weekly, on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 31 at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough (free). More info .

Monadnock Region

Burst & Bloom Variety Show! on Thursday, May 22 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene ($15+). More info .

Friday Classic Film: "Napoleon Dynamite" at The Colonial Theatre

North Country

Wildquack Duck Race & Music Festival on Sunday, May 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Duck Race at 1:45 p.m.) at Jackson Village Park (free). More info .

Lisbon Lilac Festival

35th Annual Chowderfest on Sunday, May 25 from noon to 2 p.m. in the Waterville Town Square ($5-7.50). More info .



Seacoast

“Pride & Prejudice” - Twentieth Anniversary on Friday, May 23 and Saturday, May 24 at 1 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth ($16). More info .

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella through Sunday, June 15 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth ($39+). More info .

Southern Tier

Concord Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 am. in downtown Concord (free). More info .

Memorial Day Parades and Events from NH Magazine

Upper Valley

Coast Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, May 24 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Hanover Inn ($15+). More info .

