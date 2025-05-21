© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this Memorial Day Weekend

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published May 21, 2025 at 12:28 PM EDT
A line of classic cars with American flags drives through Hopkinton during the 2019 Memorial Day parade.
Jason Moon
/
NHPR
A line of classic cars with American flags drives through Hopkinton during the 2019 Memorial Day parade.

Spring festivals continue around the state, including Chowderfest in Waterville Valley, the Lisbon Lilac Festival and the Wildquack Duck Race & Music Festival in Jackson Village.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Lakes Region

  • Adventure Ecology: I Lichen Fungi on Sunday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness (free). More info.
  • Solar Gazing weekly, on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 31 at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough (free). More info.

Monadnock Region

North Country

  • Wildquack Duck Race & Music Festival on Sunday, May 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Duck Race at 1:45 p.m.) at Jackson Village Park (free). More info.
  • 35th Annual Chowderfest on Sunday, May 25 from noon to 2 p.m. in the Waterville Town Square ($5-7.50). More info.

    Seacoast

    • “Pride & Prejudice” - Twentieth Anniversary on Friday, May 23 and Saturday, May 24 at 1 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth ($16). More info.
    • Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella through Sunday, June 15 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth ($39+). More info.

    Southern Tier

    Upper Valley

    • Coast Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, May 24 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Hanover Inn ($15+). More info.

    Statewide

    • Tour de New Hampshire through Saturday, June 7 at various locations around the state, hosted by the Bike-Walk Alliance of New Hampshire (free). This weekend: Rockingham Recreational Rail Trail, New Boston Rail Trail, Salem Rail Trail. More info.
    Zoey Knox
    Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer.
