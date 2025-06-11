© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Market Square Day, Bike Week, Lebanon Pride

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published June 11, 2025 at 11:02 AM EDT
A view of the 2021 edition of Laconia Motorcycle Week.
Samantha Coetzee
/
NHPR
A view of the 2021 edition of Laconia Motorcycle Week.

Several New Hampshire summer traditions return this weekend, including Laconia Bike Week, Sand Sculpting at Hampton Beach and the Lebanon Opera House's Pride Month celebration.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Arts Council of Tamworth Presents Afternoon by the Swift 2025 on Saturday, June 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tamworth Distilling
Arts Council of Tamworth
/
Courtesy

Lakes Region

  • Sasquatch Footy Model Yacht Regatta on Saturday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cotton Valley Rail Trail in Wolfeboro (free). More info.
  • An Afternoon by the Swift on Saturday, June 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tamworth Distilling (free). More info.
  • Laconia Motorcycle Week from Saturday, June 14 through Sunday, June 22 at Weirs Beach in Laconia (free to attend, event costs may vary). More info.

Monadnock Region

  • Celebrating Juneteenth in Keene and the Monadnock Region from Wednesday, June 11 through Thursday, June 19 at various locations in Keene (free). More info.

North Country

  • Reel Outdoors Series: Women’s Adventure Film Tour on Thursday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem ($10-13). More info.
  • Pollyanna Glad Day on Saturday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Littleton, movie screening on Sunday at 11 a.m. (free). More info.

Seacoast

  • Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic from Thursday, June 12 through Saturday, June 14, with sculptures on view through June 23 (free). More info.

Southern Tier

Upper Valley

  • Lebanon Opera House Pride: Party in the Park + Pride After Dark Silent Disco on Friday, June 13 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Colburn Park in Lebanon ($20 tickets for Silent Disco, Party in the Park is free). More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
Zoey Knox
