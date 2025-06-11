10 things to do in NH this weekend: Market Square Day, Bike Week, Lebanon Pride

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Lakes Region

Sasquatch Footy Model Yacht Regatta on Saturday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cotton Valley Rail Trail in Wolfeboro (free). More info.

An Afternoon by the Swift on Saturday, June 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tamworth Distilling (free). More info.

Laconia Motorcycle Week from Saturday, June 14 through Sunday, June 22 at Weirs Beach in Laconia (free to attend, event costs may vary). More info.

Monadnock Region

Celebrating Juneteenth in Keene and the Monadnock Region from Wednesday, June 11 through Thursday, June 19 at various locations in Keene (free). More info.

North Country

Reel Outdoors Series: Women’s Adventure Film Tour on Thursday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem ($10-13). More info.

Pollyanna Glad Day on Saturday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Littleton, movie screening on Sunday at 11 a.m. (free). More info.

Seacoast

Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic from Thursday, June 12 through Saturday, June 14, with sculptures on view through June 23 (free). More info.

Market Square Day on Saturday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Portsmouth (free). More info.

See also: Pocket Gardens of Portsmouth Tour

Southern Tier

FRIDAY THE 13TH Halfway to Halloween Party for Kids! on Friday, June 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bookery Manchester (free). More info.

See also: Storytime! 4 Local Picture Book Authors at Gibson’s Bookstore



Upper Valley