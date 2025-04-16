© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: WILD NH Day, Easter Bunny Express

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published April 16, 2025 at 12:53 PM EDT
The "Forever Locked" taxidermy moose display at Wild New Hampshire Day in 2024.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
"Forever Locked" at Wild New Hampshire Day in April 2024.

Explore the state's wildlife resources at Discover WILD New Hampshire Day on Saturday.

Lakes Region

  • “Where the Beagle Has Landed: American Tourists in Darwin’s Shadow” on Thursday, April 17 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Loon Center in Moultonborough, hosted by the NH Audubon Lakes Region Chapter (free). More info.

Monadnock Region

  • BIPOC Group Hike with Mardi Fuller on Saturday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mount Monadnock Pumpelly Trailhead in Dublin, hosted by the Forest Society (free). More info.

  • Words for the Wild: An Earth Day Book Celebration on Saturday, April 19 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock (free). More info.
  • Zoh Amba Sun Ensemble w/ David Ross Quintet on Saturday, April 19 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene ($20). More info.

North Country

  • Spring Wander on Saturday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany ($5 for members, $15 for non-members). More info.

Seacoast

  • Pints! Camera! Action! – “Dazed & Confused” (1993) on Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth (free). More info

Southern Tier

  • Discover WILD New Hampshire Day on Saturday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the NH Fish and Game Department in Concord (free). More info.
  • Symphony NH presents “It’s All Overtures” on Saturday, April 19 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Nashua Center for the Arts ($32+). More info.

Upper Valley

  • HopStop Family Film: “The Lorax” — an Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 19 at 11 a.m. at the Black Family Visual Arts Center on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover (free). More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
