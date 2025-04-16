10 things to do in NH this weekend: WILD NH Day, Easter Bunny Express

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Lakes Region

“Where the Beagle Has Landed: American Tourists in Darwin’s Shadow” on Thursday, April 17 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Loon Center in Moultonborough, hosted by the NH Audubon Lakes Region Chapter (free). More info .

Monadnock Region

BIPOC Group Hike with Mardi Fuller on Saturday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mount Monadnock Pumpelly Trailhead in Dublin, hosted by the Forest Society (free). More info .

Words for the Wild: An Earth Day Book Celebration on Saturday, April 19 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock (free). More info .

Zoh Amba Sun Ensemble w/ David Ross Quintet on Saturday, April 19 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene ($20). More info .

North Country

Spring Wander on Saturday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany ($5 for members, $15 for non-members). More info .

Easter Bunny Express on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 at the Conway Scenic Railroad in North Conway ($25+). More info .

Seacoast

Pints! Camera! Action! – “Dazed & Confused” (1993) on Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth (free). More info

Southern Tier

Discover WILD New Hampshire Day on Saturday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the NH Fish and Game Department in Concord (free). More info .

Symphony NH presents “It’s All Overtures” on Saturday, April 19 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Nashua Center for the Arts ($32+). More info .

Upper Valley