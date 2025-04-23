© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Don’t wait—grab your tickets now for the chance to win an e-bike and $35,000 toward a new car or $25,000 cash!

10 things to do in NH this weekend: UNH Theatre & Dance, Indie Bookstore Day

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published April 23, 2025 at 2:50 PM EDT
Kayakers on Squam Lake
Squam Lakes Association
/
Courtesy
The Squam Lakes Association is hosting an Adventure Ecology program about seasonal fish behavior on Saturday morning.

The 15th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival is screening at The Music Hall on Friday night.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

2025 Wild & Scenic Film Festival at The Music Hall on April 25
The Music Hall
/
Courtesy

Lakes Region

  • Think Like a Fish: Seasonal Fish Behavior on Saturday, April 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness (free). More info.

Monadnock Region

  • Spring Book Sale from Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27 at the Keene Public Library. More info.

North Country

  • Birding in the Bog on Saturday, April 26 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the Pequawket Trail in Brownfield, Maine, hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany, New Hampshire ($5 for members, $15 for non-members). More info.

    Seacoast

    • Wild & Scenic Film Festival on Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth ($24). More info.
    • UNH Theatre & Dance 101st Anniversary on Saturday, April 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (performance at 7 p.m.) at the UNH Museum of Art & Johnson Theater on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham ($25+). More info.

    Southern Tier

    • Friends of Piscataquog River Park 2025 Spring Clean-up Extravaganza on Sunday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Manchester (free). More info.

    Upper Valley

    • Dartmouth Film Society 75th: “The Graduate” on Sunday, April 27 at 2 p.m. at the Black Family Visual Arts Center on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover ($9+). More info.

    Statewide
    Tags
    NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureMoviesNHPR Music NewsNH News
    Zoey Knox
    Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
    See stories by Zoey Knox
    Related Content

    You make NHPR possible.

    NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

    Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.