10 things to do in NH this weekend: UNH Theatre & Dance, Indie Bookstore Day

The Music Hall / Courtesy

Lakes Region

Think Like a Fish: Seasonal Fish Behavior on Saturday, April 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness (free). More info.

Monadnock Region

Spring Book Sale from Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27 at the Keene Public Library. More info.

Closing Reception: Journey to the Rhizosphere on Saturday, April 26 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.

North Country

Birding in the Bog on Saturday, April 26 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the Pequawket Trail in Brownfield, Maine, hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany, New Hampshire ($5 for members, $15 for non-members). More info.

Seacoast

“No Other Land” on Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth ($12). More info. Other screenings: Hopkins Center for the Arts in Hanover



Wild & Scenic Film Festival on Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth ($24). More info.

UNH Theatre & Dance 101st Anniversary on Saturday, April 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (performance at 7 p.m.) at the UNH Museum of Art & Johnson Theater on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham ($25+). More info.

Southern Tier

Friends of Piscataquog River Park 2025 Spring Clean-up Extravaganza on Sunday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Manchester (free). More info.

Upper Valley

Dartmouth Film Society 75th: “The Graduate” on Sunday, April 27 at 2 p.m. at the Black Family Visual Arts Center on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover ($9+). More info.



Statewide