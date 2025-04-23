10 things to do in NH this weekend: UNH Theatre & Dance, Indie Bookstore Day
The 15th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival is screening at The Music Hall on Friday night.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
Lakes Region
- Think Like a Fish: Seasonal Fish Behavior on Saturday, April 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness (free). More info.
Monadnock Region
- Spring Book Sale from Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27 at the Keene Public Library. More info.
- Closing Reception: Journey to the Rhizosphere on Saturday, April 26 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock. More info.
North Country
- Birding in the Bog on Saturday, April 26 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the Pequawket Trail in Brownfield, Maine, hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany, New Hampshire ($5 for members, $15 for non-members). More info.
- See also: NH Audubon Birding Outings
Seacoast
“No Other Land” on Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth ($12). More info.
- Other screenings: Hopkins Center for the Arts in Hanover
- Wild & Scenic Film Festival on Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth ($24). More info.
- UNH Theatre & Dance 101st Anniversary on Saturday, April 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (performance at 7 p.m.) at the UNH Museum of Art & Johnson Theater on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham ($25+). More info.
- See also:UNH Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony
Southern Tier
- Friends of Piscataquog River Park 2025 Spring Clean-up Extravaganza on Sunday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Manchester (free). More info.
Upper Valley
- Dartmouth Film Society 75th: “The Graduate” on Sunday, April 27 at 2 p.m. at the Black Family Visual Arts Center on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover ($9+). More info.
Statewide
- Independent Bookstore Day 2025 on Saturday, April 26 at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord (free). More info.