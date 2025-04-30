© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support essential local news and protect public media with a donation today!

10 things to do in NH this weekend: First Fridays, Barn Dance, MacDowell Downtown

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published April 30, 2025 at 1:10 PM EDT
Marcus Fisher with one of his installations, a magnetic tape looping system.
MacDowell
/
Courtesy
This month's MacDowell Downtown event is Loops & Layers: Past Work and Present Sound with Marcus Fischer.

Kick off the first weekend in May with First Friday events in Concord and Laconia.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Lakes Region

  • First Friday at the Museum on Friday, May 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Belknap Mill Museum in Laconia (free). More info.

Monadnock Region

The Park Theatre is screening the 1916 silent version of "Snow White" with a live score on Sunday, May 4.
The Park Theatre
/
Courtesy

  • MacDowell Downtown: Past Work and Present Sound with Marcus Fischer on Friday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough (free). More info.
  • Bird Walk for Families in Antrim on Saturday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at The Grapevine Family & Community Resource Center, hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education (free). More info.
  • “Snow White” (1916) with live score on Sunday, May 4 at 4 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey ($10-15). More info.

North Country

  • Spring Fling feat. North Country Boys + Acoustic Time Machine + Winifred on Saturday, May 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Medallion Opera House in Gorham ($15). More info.

    Seacoast

    • New Hampshire Film Festival Official Selection: “Secret Mall Apartment” on Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth ($14-16). More info.

    Southern Tier

    Upper Valley

    • HopStop Family Workshop: Barn Dance on Saturday, May 3 at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ Dartmouth in Hanover, and 3 p.m. at the Claremont Savings Bank Community Center (free). More info.

    Statewide
    Tags
    NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureNHPR Music NewsMoviesNH News
    Zoey Knox
    Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
    See stories by Zoey Knox
    Related Content

    You make NHPR possible.

    NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

    Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.