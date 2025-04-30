10 things to do in NH this weekend: First Fridays, Barn Dance, MacDowell Downtown
Kick off the first weekend in May with First Friday events in Concord and Laconia.
Lakes Region
- First Friday at the Museum on Friday, May 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Belknap Mill Museum in Laconia (free). More info.
Monadnock Region
- MacDowell Downtown: Past Work and Present Sound with Marcus Fischer on Friday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough (free). More info.
- Bird Walk for Families in Antrim on Saturday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at The Grapevine Family & Community Resource Center, hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education (free). More info.
- “Snow White” (1916) with live score on Sunday, May 4 at 4 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey ($10-15). More info.
North Country
- Spring Fling feat. North Country Boys + Acoustic Time Machine + Winifred on Saturday, May 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Medallion Opera House in Gorham ($15). More info.
Seacoast
- New Hampshire Film Festival Official Selection: “Secret Mall Apartment” on Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth ($14-16). More info.
Southern Tier
- First Friday - Petals & Pedals on Friday, May 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Concord (free). More info.
- ARTiculate series with Theatre Kapow on Sunday, May 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester ($10 for members, $30 general admission). More info.
Upper Valley
- HopStop Family Workshop: Barn Dance on Saturday, May 3 at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ Dartmouth in Hanover, and 3 p.m. at the Claremont Savings Bank Community Center (free). More info.
Statewide
- Free Comic Book Day 2025 on Saturday, May 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Rochester. More info.