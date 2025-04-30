10 things to do in NH this weekend: First Fridays, Barn Dance, MacDowell Downtown

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Lakes Region

First Friday at the Museum on Friday, May 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Belknap Mill Museum in Laconia (free). More info .

Monadnock Region

The Park Theatre / Courtesy

MacDowell Downtown: Past Work and Present Sound with Marcus Fischer on Friday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough (free). More info .



More from the Harris Center: LGBTQIA+ Community Hike at Bear’s Den

“Snow White” (1916) with live score on Sunday, May 4 at 4 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey ($10-15). More info .

North Country

Spring Fling feat. North Country Boys + Acoustic Time Machine + Winifred on Saturday, May 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Medallion Opera House in Gorham ($15). More info .

Seacoast

New Hampshire Film Festival Official Selection: “Secret Mall Apartment” on Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth ($14-16). More info .

Southern Tier

First Friday - Petals & Pedals on Friday, May 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Concord (free). More info .

ARTiculate series with Theatre Kapow on Sunday, May 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester ($10 for members, $30 general admission). More info .

Upper Valley

HopStop Family Workshop: Barn Dance on Saturday, May 3 at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ Dartmouth in Hanover, and 3 p.m. at the Claremont Savings Bank Community Center (free). More info .

Statewide