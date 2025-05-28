10 things to do in NH this weekend: Black Birders Week, World Ocean Day & more
Start your summer garden with seeds and young plants from the Keene Public Library's Annual Plant Swap.
Lakes Region
- Tamworth Swift River Regatta on Saturday, May 31 at 11:30 a.m. at the Tamworth Farmers Market (free for spectators). More info.
Monadnock Region
- Annual Plant Swap on Saturday, May 31 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Keene Public Library (free). More info.
- Special FREE Pride Month Film: “Love, Simon” on Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
North Country
- Santas Visit Super Secret on Saturday, May 31 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Super Secret Ice Cream in Bethlehem (photos by donation). More info.
- Spring Wander on Saturday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany ($5 for members, $15 for non-members). More info.
Seacoast
- Black Birders Week 2025 Tour with Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire on Saturday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire office in Portsmouth, co-hosted by the New Hampshire Audubon ($20). More info.
- More in Portsmouth: Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra presents The World and All Its Inhabitants
- World Ocean Day Celebration on Sunday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye ($6 for members, $16-21 for non-members). More info.
Southern Tier
- 40th Anniversary Strawberry Festival & Book Fair on Saturday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Windham High School. More info.
Upper Valley
- Public Talk: Basil Twist — Puppetry Clips and Conversation on Thursday, May 29 at 7 p.m. at the Black Family Visual Arts Center on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover (free). More info.
- Upper Valley Community Band Spring Concert on Thursday, May 29 at 7 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House (free). More info.
