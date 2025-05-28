© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support essential local news and protect public media with a donation today!

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Black Birders Week, World Ocean Day & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published May 28, 2025 at 3:50 PM EDT
Seacoast Science Center Marine Mammal Rescue shared this photo from a 2024 seal rescue: "Once located, we found that the seal had unfortunately gotten the trailing gear wedged between rocks and was anchored in place. In this photo, you can see some of the line around her neck, as well as the white rope leading down into the water, under the rocks."
Courtesy
/
SSC Marine Mammal Rescue
The Seacoast Science Center is hosting their annual World Ocean Day Celebration on Sunday, June 1.

Start your summer garden with seeds and young plants from the Keene Public Library's Annual Plant Swap.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Lakes Region

  • Tamworth Swift River Regatta on Saturday, May 31 at 11:30 a.m. at the Tamworth Farmers Market (free for spectators). More info.

Monadnock Region

  • Special FREE Pride Month Film: “Love, Simon” on Saturday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.

North Country

  • Santas Visit Super Secret on Saturday, May 31 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Super Secret Ice Cream in Bethlehem (photos by donation). More info.
  • Spring Wander on Saturday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany ($5 for members, $15 for non-members). More info.

    Seacoast

    • World Ocean Day Celebration on Sunday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye ($6 for members, $16-21 for non-members). More info.

    Southern Tier

    • 40th Anniversary Strawberry Festival & Book Fair on Saturday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Windham High School. More info.

    Upper Valley

    • Public Talk: Basil Twist — Puppetry Clips and Conversation on Thursday, May 29 at 7 p.m. at the Black Family Visual Arts Center on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover (free). More info.
    • Upper Valley Community Band Spring Concert on Thursday, May 29 at 7 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House (free). More info.

    Get the free NHPR app available for iOS and Android devices – Apple and Google Play – and listen to New Hampshire Public Radio wherever you go
    Tags
    NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureMoviesNHPR Music NewsNH News
    Zoey Knox
    Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
    See stories by Zoey Knox
    Related Content

    You make NHPR possible.

    NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

    Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.