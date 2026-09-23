Newport shooting leaves man dead, woman in critical condition

This story was originally produced by the Valley News. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Two people were shot Tuesday evening at a Putnam Road residence in Newport, with a police investigation ongoing.

On Sept. 22, Newport Police received a report through dispatch around 7 p.m. that a man had been shot at the Putnam Road residence, according to a 9 p.m. news release by Newport Police.

Emergency responders located a woman in the area who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the release stated. Inside the residence, they discovered a deceased male.

The injured woman was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and was in critical but stable condition as of the time of the release. Newport Police Chief Alex Lee said he did not have an update on her condition when reached by phone around 8 a.m.

“All parties involved in the incident have been identified, and there is no threat to the public,” the release stated.

Police are withholding the identities of the victims pending notification of next of kin, they wrote. The investigation was still in its early stages at the time of the release.

The Claremont Police Department, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Drone Unit, New Hampshire State Police Troop C and State Police Major Crimes Unit have assisted with processing the scene, per the release.

Troop C responded to the initial call, Lee said. He confirmed that Newport Police are still currently the investigating agency.

Newport Police instruct those with information about the incident to call the department at 603-863-3232.