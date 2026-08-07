Seacoast home sales hit 4-year high, led by $16M oceanfront property in North Hampton

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Thirty-eight Seacoast New Hampshire homes sold in July surpassed $1 million as the region registered its strongest month for overall single-family residence sales in nearly four years.

A total of 94 single-family homes changed hands in July, per the Seacoast Board of Realtors., the most since August 2022.

Leading the way was the $16 million sale of the Balmoral oceanfront home in North Hampton, the third-highest single-family home sale price ever recorded in New Hampshire.

July’s top condominium sale was a five-bedroom, four-bathroom unit at the 70 Maplewood complex in Portsmouth, going for just under $5.6 million.

Read more of this story at Seacoastonline.