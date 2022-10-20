© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Leave the pick up to us! Support NHPR with a donation of your used vehicle. We take all kinds!
WNES_Square.jpg
Writers on a New England Stage

Writers on a New England Stage: Nina Totenberg

Published October 20, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT
nina-totenberg-portsmouth-music-hall-32.jpg
Chris Keeley Photography
/
NHPR's Hannah McCarthy chats with NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg during Writers on a New England Stage

Half lecture, half intimate conversation, Writers on a New England Stage brings world-class authors to New Hampshire to read from their latest works and talk about themselves, their creative process and their stories.

NHPR is presenting a special broadcast of Writers on a New England Stage with Nina Totenberg. Civics 101 host Hannah McCarthy talks with NPR legal affairs correspondent and author Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships.

nina-totenberg-portsmouth-music-hall BILLB.jpg
Chris Keeley Photography
/

This event was recorded live at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and The Music Hall in Portsmouth.

Air date: October 17, 2022.

Writers on a New England Stage

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.