Writers on a New England Stage: Nina Totenberg
Half lecture, half intimate conversation, Writers on a New England Stage brings world-class authors to New Hampshire to read from their latest works and talk about themselves, their creative process and their stories.
NHPR is presenting a special broadcast of Writers on a New England Stage with Nina Totenberg. Civics 101 host Hannah McCarthy talks with NPR legal affairs correspondent and author Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships.
This event was recorded live at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and The Music Hall in Portsmouth.
Air date: October 17, 2022.