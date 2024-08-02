© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This summer, say goodbye to your unwanted car, truck, motorcycle, boat, or any other vehicle you no longer need! Through NHPR's Vehicle Donation Program, the process is quick and easy!
Arts & Culture
Writers on a New England Stage

Writers on a New England Stage: Doris Kearns Goodwin

By Rebecca Lavoie,
Dan CahillZoë Kay
Published August 2, 2024 at 4:12 PM EDT

In June 2024, NHPR’s Rebecca Lavoie spoke at length with author Doris Kearns Goodwin about her latest book, "An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s."

Doris Kearns Goodwin is one of the country’s most beloved presidential historians and authors, having written books about the Roosevelts, the Kennedys, and Lincoln, among many others.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on June 5, 2024.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and the Music Hall in Portsmouth. The series brings acclaimed authors to the Granite State to discuss their lives and recent works.

Writers on a New England Stage
Rebecca Lavoie
Rebecca oversees the team that makes NHPR podcasts, including Outside/In and Civics 101. She has previously served as NHPR's Director of Audience & Engagement, Digital Director, and Senior Producer for Word of Mouth.
See stories by Rebecca Lavoie
Dan Cahill
Dan Cahill is the Production Manager for NHPR, starting in 2024.
See stories by Dan Cahill
Zoë Kay
Zoë Kay serves as the Marketing and Event Coordinator for the station. She is focused on working within and alongside the communities of New Hampshire to promote the mission of NHPR.
See stories by Zoë Kay
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.