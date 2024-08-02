Writers on a New England Stage: Doris Kearns Goodwin

In June 2024, NHPR’s Rebecca Lavoie spoke at length with author Doris Kearns Goodwin about her latest book, "An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s."

Doris Kearns Goodwin is one of the country’s most beloved presidential historians and authors, having written books about the Roosevelts, the Kennedys, and Lincoln, among many others.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on June 5, 2024.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and the Music Hall in Portsmouth. The series brings acclaimed authors to the Granite State to discuss their lives and recent works.