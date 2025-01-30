Writers on a New England Stage: Richard Powers

In October 2024, NHPR’s Julia Furukawa spoke at length with author Richard Powers about his latest work, Playground.

Set in the world’s largest ocean, Playground explores that last wild place we have yet to colonize in a still-unfolding oceanic game, and interweaves beautiful writing, rich characterization, profound themes of technology and the environment, and a deep exploration of our shared humanity.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on October 1st, 2024.

