© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your audience by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.
Arts & Culture
Writers on a New England Stage

Writers on a New England Stage: Peter Wolf

By Rick Ganley,
Sara PlourdeDan Cahill
Published April 10, 2025 at 10:39 AM EDT
Peter Wolf speaks with NHPR's Rick Ganley about his memoir Waiting on the Moon: Artists, Poets, Drifters, Grifters, and Goddesses
Emily McNair, The Music Hall
Peter Wolf speaks with NHPR's Rick Ganley about his memoir Waiting on the Moon: Artists, Poets, Drifters, Grifters, and Goddesses

In March 2025, NHPR’s Rick Ganley sat down with legendary J. Geils Band frontman Peter Wolf to talk about his memoir, Waiting on the Moon: Artists, Poets, Drifters, Grifters, and Goddesses.

Told with wry humor and heart-wrenching honesty, Waiting on the Moon offers an intimate look into the lives of artists, writers, actors, and musicians—their creative drives, personal struggles, and the complex ties that bind them.

This conversation was recorded live at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on March 18, 2025.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and the Music Hall in Portsmouth. The series brings acclaimed authors to the Granite State to discuss their lives and recent works.

Writers on a New England Stage is now available as a podcast! Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts or at the following links: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music


* indicates required

Tags
Writers on a New England Stage NHPR BooksWriters on a New England StageBooks
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Sara Plourde
Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
See stories by Sara Plourde
Dan Cahill
Dan Cahill is the Production Manager for NHPR, starting in 2024.
See stories by Dan Cahill
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.