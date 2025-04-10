Writers on a New England Stage: Peter Wolf

In March 2025, NHPR’s Rick Ganley sat down with legendary J. Geils Band frontman Peter Wolf to talk about his memoir, Waiting on the Moon: Artists, Poets, Drifters, Grifters, and Goddesses.

Told with wry humor and heart-wrenching honesty, Waiting on the Moon offers an intimate look into the lives of artists, writers, actors, and musicians—their creative drives, personal struggles, and the complex ties that bind them.

This conversation was recorded live at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on March 18, 2025.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and the Music Hall in Portsmouth. The series brings acclaimed authors to the Granite State to discuss their lives and recent works.

