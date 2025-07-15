Writers on a New England Stage: Jeanine Cummins

In May 2025, author Jeanine Cummins sat down with NHPR's President and CEO Jim Schachter to discuss her latest novel, Speak to Me of Home.

A powerful exploration of marriage, identity, and the bonds between mothers and daughters, Speak to Me of Home asks the question, how can three women—connected by blood and place—have such different ideas of where they’re from? And can they find a common language to bring them back together?

This conversation was recorded live at the Music Hall Lounge on May 15, 2025.