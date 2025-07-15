© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Writers on a New England Stage: Jeanine Cummins

By Jim Schachter,
Dan CahillSara Plourde
Published July 15, 2025 at 10:27 AM EDT
Jeanine Cummins speaks with NHPR's Jim Schachter about her latest novel, Speak to Me of Home.
Emily McNair, The Music Hall
Jeanine Cummins speaks with NHPR's Jim Schachter about her latest novel, Speak to Me of Home.

In May 2025, author Jeanine Cummins sat down with NHPR's President and CEO Jim Schachter to discuss her latest novel, Speak to Me of Home.

A powerful exploration of marriage, identity, and the bonds between mothers and daughters, Speak to Me of Home asks the question, how can three women—connected by blood and place—have such different ideas of where they’re from? And can they find a common language to bring them back together?

This conversation was recorded live at the Music Hall Lounge on May 15, 2025.


Writers on a New England Stage NHPR BooksWriters on a New England StageBooks
Jim Schachter
Jim Schachter is New Hampshire Public Radio’s president and chief executive officer, guiding the vision and strategy for the organization and leading a team of more than 60 staff advancing NHPR’s public service mission.
Dan Cahill
Dan Cahill is the Production Manager for NHPR, starting in 2024.
Sara Plourde
Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
