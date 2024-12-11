© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Writers on a New England Stage

Writers on a New England Stage: Ariel Lawhon

By Rebecca Lavoie,
Sara PlourdeDan Cahill
Published December 11, 2024 at 11:36 AM EST
Author Ariel Lawhon sits down with NHPR's Rebecca Lavoie to discuss her latest book The Frozen River.
Emily McNair
/
The Music Hall
Author Ariel Lawhon sits down with NHPR's Rebecca Lavoie to discuss her latest book The Frozen River. Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and the Music Hall in Portsmouth.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and the Music Hall in Portsmouth. The series brings acclaimed authors to the Granite State to discuss their lives and recent works.

WNES is now available as a podcast! Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts or at the following links: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music

In November 2024, NHPR’s Director of On Demand Audio Rebecca Lavoie spoke at length with author Ariel Lawhon about her latest work, The Frozen River.

Ariel Lawhon is a critically acclaimed, New York Times bestselling author of historical fiction. Her books have been translated into numerous languages and have been Indie Next, Costco, Amazon Spotlight, and Book of the Month Club selections.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on November 6th, 2024.

Rebecca Lavoie
Rebecca oversees the team that makes NHPR podcasts, including Outside/In and Civics 101. She has previously served as NHPR's Director of Audience & Engagement, Digital Director, and Senior Producer for Word of Mouth.
See stories by Rebecca Lavoie
Sara Plourde
Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
See stories by Sara Plourde
Dan Cahill
Dan Cahill is the Production Manager for NHPR, starting in 2024.
See stories by Dan Cahill
