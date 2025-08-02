Masked group with swastika flags marches on State House lawn in Concord

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A group of masked people carrying swastika flags marched in front of the State House and tussled with passersby in Concord Saturday, according to several eyewitnesses.

Lieutenant Mark Schneible said Concord police are investigating possible criminal activity related to the marchers, but provided no other detail.

Witnesses who spoke with NHPR and videos and photos on social media show a group of roughly 20 people wearing black pants and red shirts, with their faces and hands covered, on the State House plaza.

A photograph shared with NHPR shows the group carrying several flags bearing swastikas and a sign that read “Trump loves Epstein."

The affiliation of the marchers was not immediately clear Saturday afternoon. Hate groups have staged a handful of activities in Concord in recent years. In 2023 , he neo-Nazi group NSC-131 gathered outside a downtown cafe that was hosting a drag event, chanting and doing Nazi-style salutes.