Masked group with swastika flags marches on State House lawn in Concord

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published August 2, 2025 at 6:03 PM EDT
Courtesy of Victoria Farrell / 50501_NH on Instagram
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A group of masked people carrying swastika flags marched in front of the State House and tussled with passersby in Concord Saturday, according to several eyewitnesses.

Lieutenant Mark Schneible said Concord police are investigating possible criminal activity related to the marchers, but provided no other detail.

Witnesses who spoke with NHPR and videos and photos on social media show a group of roughly 20 people wearing black pants and red shirts, with their faces and hands covered, on the State House plaza.

A photograph shared with NHPR shows the group carrying several flags bearing swastikas and a sign that read “Trump loves Epstein."

The affiliation of the marchers was not immediately clear Saturday afternoon. Hate groups have staged a handful of activities in Concord in recent years. In 2023, he neo-Nazi group NSC-131 gathered outside a downtown cafe that was hosting a drag event, chanting and doing Nazi-style salutes.

Video online Saturday shows a physical confrontation between the group and several passersby on South Main Street, near the Bank of New Hampshire Stage several blocks from the State. One eyewitness said members of the group took off from the area in a U-Haul truck.
NH News
Olivia Richardson
I’m a general assignment reporter, which means that I report on all kinds of different stories. But I am especially drawn to stories that spark curiosity and illustrate the complexities of how people are living and who they are. I’m also interested in getting to the “how” of how people live out their day-to-day lives within the policies, practices, and realities of the culture around them. How do you find community or make sure you’re represented in places of power? I’m interested in stories that challenge entrenched narratives and am drawn to covering arts and culture, as they can be a method of seeing how politics affects us.
