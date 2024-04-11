Writers on a New England Stage: Barbara McQuade

This is Writers on a New England Stage, a partnership between NHPR and the Music hall in Portsmouth. Writers on a New England Stage brings acclaimed authors to the Granite State to discuss their lives and recent works. In March 2024, NHPR’s Senior News Editor Casey McDermott spoke at length with author Barbara McQuade about her book: Attack from Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America.

Barbara McQuade is a professor from practice at the University of Michigan Law School, where she teaches courses in criminal law, criminal procedure, national security, and data privacy. She is also a legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, and a co-host of the podcast #SistersInLaw. From 2010 to 2017, McQuade served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. Ms. McQuade was appointed by President Barack Obama and was the first woman to serve in her position.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on March 14th, 2024, and aired on NHPR on April 11th, 2024.