Colson Whitehead joined Morning Edition host Rick Ganley on stage at The Music Hall in Portsmouth to discuss his latest novel, Crook Manifesto, the second in a trilogy that began with Harlem Shuffle. Crook Manifesto takes Whitehead’s main character, furniture salesman and fence Ray Carney, into the tumultuous Harlem of the 1970s. This conversation was recorded live on July 20th, 2023.