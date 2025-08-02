© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

Outside/In: Field reports from the cutting edge of science

By Justine Paradis
Outside/In
Published August 2, 2025

It’s a weird time to be an environmental scientist. The proposed cuts to federal science funding in the United States are profound, and if they come to pass, it’s not clear what American science will look like on the other side. But for many researchers, science is much more than a career: it’s a community, lifestyle, and sometimes even a family business.

Outside/In producer Justine Paradis tagged along with researchers in the field to learn what it’s like to be a scientist right now. We visit one of the oldest atmospheric monitoring stations in the country, and venture onto the Finger Lakes with an ad-hoc group of researchers struggling to understand an emerging threat to water quality: harmful algal blooms.

This is a glimpse of the people behind the headlines, navigating questions both personal and professional, and trying to find ways to continue their work, even as much of their funding is simultaneously collapsing around them.

LINKS

NY67, one of the oldest atmospheric monitoring stations in the U.S., was established by Gene Likens, who helped discover acid rain in the 1960s (The Guardian).

More on the cuts to the National Science Foundation from The Guardian, which references this Federal Reserve Bank analysis, finding that for every dollar spent on R&D by the major federal science funding agencies, there’s been a return to U.S. taxpayers of $1.50-$3.00—in other words, 150-300%.

The American Association for the Advancement of Science has been tracking the federal science budget for decades, and publishes an ongoing analysis breaking down the proposed cuts as they change.

A map tracking harmful algal blooms, past and present, in New York State.

In the early 2000s, some wondered if seeding the ocean with iron could be a climate solution. They hoped that the iron would trigger the growth of marine phytoplankton, which would sequester carbon in the ocean. But when Charlie Trick and his colleagues studied it, they learned it had unintended consequences: it triggered the growth of highly toxic algal blooms.

A paper on the rise of ammonia, using data from the National Atmospheric Deposition Program and co-authored by Tom Butler.

A letter condemning the proposed cuts to science in FY26, signed by more than 1200 members of the National Academy of Sciences.

For a transcript and full list of credits, go to outsideinradio.org.
Environment
Justine Paradis
Justine Paradis is an award-winning audio producer and environment reporter.
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
