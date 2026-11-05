The Hop Sessions: Indigenous Big Band reclaims forgotten chapter of jazz history

Catch NHPR's The Hop Sessions on-air the first Friday of every month at 7 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

Set List



Creator Song (Chuck Copenace, arr. R. Gillis)

Ku'u Pua i Paoakalani (Liliuokalani, arr. Rogan Kahale)

Water (Jim Pepper, arr. Jhoely Garay)

Sonnet (Julia Keefe, arr. Franklin Piland)

Rockin Chair (Hoagy Carmichael, arr. Robert Buonaspina)

Blood Quantum (Mali Obomsawin, arr. Allison Burik)

Welcome to The Hop Sessions, concerts and conversations from the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth, in partnership with NHPR.

This series brings you the best of the Upper Valley’s arts scene, featuring intimate concerts and conversations with world-class creators.

Our guest this month is the Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band. Led by vocalist Julia Keefe, this 16-piece ensemble performs works by Indigenous artists who have been forgotten in the canon of jazz.

Figures such as Mildred Bailey and Jim Pepper, along with works by contemporary Indigenous composers, form the foundation of the band’s efforts to uphold the long-standing tradition of Indigenous improvised music.

This performance was recorded before a live audience on Oct. 14, 2026.