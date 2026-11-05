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The Hop Sessions

The Hop Sessions: Indigenous Big Band reclaims forgotten chapter of jazz history

By Olivia Comolli
Published November 5, 2026 at 5:46 PM EST
Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band performing at the Kennedy Center
Jati Lindsay
/
https://www.juliakeefe.com/julia-keefe-indigenous-big-band
Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band performing at the Kennedy Center

Catch NHPR's The Hop Sessions on-air the first Friday of every month at 7 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

Set List

  • Creator Song (Chuck Copenace, arr. R. Gillis)
  • Ku'u Pua i Paoakalani (Liliuokalani, arr. Rogan Kahale)
  • Water (Jim Pepper, arr. Jhoely Garay)
  • Sonnet (Julia Keefe, arr. Franklin Piland)
  • Rockin Chair (Hoagy Carmichael, arr. Robert Buonaspina)
  • Blood Quantum (Mali Obomsawin, arr. Allison Burik)

Welcome to The Hop Sessions, concerts and conversations from the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth, in partnership with NHPR.

This series brings you the best of the Upper Valley’s arts scene, featuring intimate concerts and conversations with world-class creators.

Our guest this month is the Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band. Led by vocalist Julia Keefe, this 16-piece ensemble performs works by Indigenous artists who have been forgotten in the canon of jazz.

Figures such as Mildred Bailey and Jim Pepper, along with works by contemporary Indigenous composers, form the foundation of the band’s efforts to uphold the long-standing tradition of Indigenous improvised music.

This performance was recorded before a live audience on Oct. 14, 2026.

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The Hop Sessions live musicNHPR MusicHopkins CenterNHPR Music News
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Olivia is in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D and The Hop Sessions.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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