The Hop Sessions: Jason Moran & The Bandwagon

Catch NHPR's The Hop Sessions on-air Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

Welcome to the debut of The Hop Sessions, a new collaboration between the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth and NHPR.

This series brings you the best of the Upper Valley's vibrant arts scene, featuring intimate concerts and deep-dive conversations with world-class creators.

In our inaugural episode, we go inside a residency that electrified the Dartmouth campus in January 2026: a multi-night takeover by jazz visionary Jason Moran.

Jason Moran is a MacArthur Genius Fellow, a composer, and a visual artist. He occupies a unique creative space where archival history meets the cutting edge. Moran’s work weaves together the roots of blues and stride piano with a modern sensibility that has graced both film scores and the halls of the Whitney Museum.

Featured Performances

This episode highlights two distinct, powerful performances from Moran’s time in the Upper Valley:

