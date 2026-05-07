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Arts & Culture
The Hop Sessions

The Hop Sessions: Jason Moran & The Bandwagon

By Emily Quirk
Published May 7, 2026 at 12:31 PM EDT
Jazz pianist Jason Moran performed two distinct shows during his Dartmouth residency.
Hopkins Center for the Arts /IMDB
Jazz pianist Jason Moran performed two distinct shows during his Dartmouth residency.

Catch NHPR's The Hop Sessions on-air Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

Welcome to the debut of The Hop Sessions, a new collaboration between the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth and NHPR.

This series brings you the best of the Upper Valley's vibrant arts scene, featuring intimate concerts and deep-dive conversations with world-class creators.

In our inaugural episode, we go inside a residency that electrified the Dartmouth campus in January 2026: a multi-night takeover by jazz visionary Jason Moran.

Jason Moran is a MacArthur Genius Fellow, a composer, and a visual artist. He occupies a unique creative space where archival history meets the cutting edge. Moran’s work weaves together the roots of blues and stride piano with a modern sensibility that has graced both film scores and the halls of the Whitney Museum.

Featured Performances

This episode highlights two distinct, powerful performances from Moran’s time in the Upper Valley:

  • Solo Tribute to Duke Ellington: A hauntingly beautiful set recorded on what would have been Ellington's 125th birthday. Moran treats the legend’s legacy not as a museum piece, but as a living, breathing influence.
  • Jason Moran and The Bandwagon: Experience the collective power of one of the 21st century's most influential trios. Featuring Tarus Mateen on bass and Nasheet Waits on drums, this performance showcases the fearless, high-stakes improvisation that is the trio's trademark.

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Emily Quirk
Before becoming Program Director, Quirk served as NHPR's production manager. During that time she's voiced and crafted the 'sound of the station,' coordinated countless on-air fundraisers, produced segments for Give Back NH, Something Wild, New Hampshire Calling, and developed NHPR's own NHPR Music vertical with features such as Live from Studio D, and long-loved favorites like Holidays By Request.
See stories by Emily Quirk

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