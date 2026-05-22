The Hop Sessions: Kishi Bashi

Catch NHPR's The Hop Sessions on-air Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

Welcome to the The Hop Sessions, a new collaboration between the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth and NHPR.

This series brings you the best of the Upper Valley's vibrant arts scene, featuring intimate concerts and conversations with world-class creators.

Sara Plourde

Our featured guest is Kishi Bashi, performing alongside Graham Richards (keys), Josiah Wolf (drums), and Mike Savino, aka Tall Tall Trees (bass/banjo).

An Emmy-nominated multi-instrumentalist and Berklee-trained virtuoso, Kaoru Ishibashi (Kishi Bashi) is celebrated for his high-energy concerts and innovative loop-based violin style. He has toured with Regina Spektor, collaborated with global symphonies, and released five albums blending funk, jazz, and orchestral pop.

He also earned an Emmy nomination for his 2023 documentary Omoiyari, a genre-bending "song-film" that fuses history, music, and identity as he visits and creates music at WWII Japanese-American incarceration sites.