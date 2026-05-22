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Arts & Culture
The Hop Sessions

The Hop Sessions: Kishi Bashi

By Emily Quirk
Published May 22, 2026 at 2:16 PM EDT
Rob Williamson

Catch NHPR's The Hop Sessions on-air Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

Welcome to the The Hop Sessions, a new collaboration between the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth and NHPR.

This series brings you the best of the Upper Valley's vibrant arts scene, featuring intimate concerts and conversations with world-class creators.

Sara Plourde

Our featured guest is Kishi Bashi, performing alongside Graham Richards (keys), Josiah Wolf (drums), and Mike Savino, aka Tall Tall Trees (bass/banjo).

An Emmy-nominated multi-instrumentalist and Berklee-trained virtuoso, Kaoru Ishibashi (Kishi Bashi) is celebrated for his high-energy concerts and innovative loop-based violin style. He has toured with Regina Spektor, collaborated with global symphonies, and released five albums blending funk, jazz, and orchestral pop.

He also earned an Emmy nomination for his 2023 documentary Omoiyari, a genre-bending "song-film" that fuses history, music, and identity as he visits and creates music at WWII Japanese-American incarceration sites.

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The Hop Sessions NHPR Music News
Emily Quirk
Before becoming Program Director, Quirk served as NHPR's production manager. During that time she's voiced and crafted the 'sound of the station,' coordinated countless on-air fundraisers, produced segments for Give Back NH, Something Wild, New Hampshire Calling, and developed NHPR's own NHPR Music vertical with features such as Live from Studio D, and long-loved favorites like Holidays By Request.
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