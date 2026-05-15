© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR's Leadership Circle! This is a powerful way to support our station's local, national, and international news coverage.
Arts & Culture
The Hop Sessions

The Hop Sessions: Elisapie

By Emily Quirk
Published May 15, 2026 at 4:44 PM EDT
Elisapie performing live in February 2026 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth.
Annie Branch
Elisapie performing live in February 2026 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth.

Catch NHPR's The Hop Sessions on-air Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

Welcome to the The Hop Sessions, a new collaboration between the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth and NHPR.

This series brings you the best of the Upper Valley's vibrant arts scene, featuring intimate concerts and conversations with world-class creators.

Sara Plourde

This week, we explore a performance that bridges the indigenous traditions of the Arctic with pop music of the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Our featured guest is Elisapie, the acclaimed Canadian Inuk singer-songwriter, Juno Award winner and Polaris Prize shortlister. Central to Elisapie’s work is an unconditional bond with her territory and her mother tongue, Inuktitut.

That language serves as the namesake for her fourth solo album, which takes center stage in this session. By reimagining iconic tracks from legends like Cyndi Lauper, Fleetwood Mac, and Pink Floyd in Inuktitut, Elisapie does more than just cover a song — she transforms these familiar melodies into powerful acts of cultural reclamation.

To dive deeper into the inspiration behind this February 2026 performance, we are joined by Asmaa Abdallah, Communications Manager and producer for The Hop.

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

* indicates required

Tags
The Hop Sessions NHPR Music News
Emily Quirk
Before becoming Program Director, Quirk served as NHPR's production manager. During that time she's voiced and crafted the 'sound of the station,' coordinated countless on-air fundraisers, produced segments for Give Back NH, Something Wild, New Hampshire Calling, and developed NHPR's own NHPR Music vertical with features such as Live from Studio D, and long-loved favorites like Holidays By Request.
See stories by Emily Quirk
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.