The Hop Sessions: Elisapie

Catch NHPR's The Hop Sessions on-air Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

Welcome to the The Hop Sessions, a new collaboration between the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth and NHPR.

This series brings you the best of the Upper Valley's vibrant arts scene, featuring intimate concerts and conversations with world-class creators.

Sara Plourde

This week, we explore a performance that bridges the indigenous traditions of the Arctic with pop music of the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Our featured guest is Elisapie, the acclaimed Canadian Inuk singer-songwriter, Juno Award winner and Polaris Prize shortlister. Central to Elisapie’s work is an unconditional bond with her territory and her mother tongue, Inuktitut.

That language serves as the namesake for her fourth solo album, which takes center stage in this session. By reimagining iconic tracks from legends like Cyndi Lauper, Fleetwood Mac, and Pink Floyd in Inuktitut, Elisapie does more than just cover a song — she transforms these familiar melodies into powerful acts of cultural reclamation.

To dive deeper into the inspiration behind this February 2026 performance, we are joined by Asmaa Abdallah, Communications Manager and producer for The Hop.