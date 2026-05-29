The Hop Sessions: Sunny Jain

Catch NHPR's The Hop Sessions on-air Friday, May 29 at 7 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

Welcome to the The Hop Sessions, a new collaboration between the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth and NHPR.

This series brings you the best of the Upper Valley's vibrant arts scene, featuring intimate concerts and conversations with world-class creators.

Sara Plourde

Our featured guest is Sunny Jain, performing alongside Alison Sheaer (alto saxophone), David Adewumi (trumpet), Jasim Perales (trombone), Juila Chen (keyboards and percussion), and Almog Sharvit (bass and percussion).

Jazz composer, drummer, and dhol player Sunny Jain grew up in Rochester, New York, the son of Indian immigrants and carrying two musical worlds inside him at once.

From NPR's Tiny Desk to far-flung stages in Pakistan, Jain's journey recently brought him to the Upper Valley.

On April 16, 2026, Jain performed at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College, presenting his work Love Force — a show that weaves together powerful music, ancestral stories, and intimate monologues. The performance charts his family's history across Pakistan and India, and his own journey toward music as a tool for healing and change.