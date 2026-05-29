© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!
Arts & Culture
The Hop Sessions

The Hop Sessions: Sunny Jain

By Emily Quirk
Published May 29, 2026 at 5:02 PM EDT
Sunny Jain invites the audience on stage during his Love Force performance at the Hopkin Center for the Arts at Dartmouth.
Hopkins Center for the Arts
Sunny Jain invites the audience on stage during his Love Force performance at the Hopkin Center for the Arts at Dartmouth.

Catch NHPR's The Hop Sessions on-air Friday, May 29 at 7 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

Welcome to the The Hop Sessions, a new collaboration between the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth and NHPR.

This series brings you the best of the Upper Valley's vibrant arts scene, featuring intimate concerts and conversations with world-class creators.

Sara Plourde

Our featured guest is Sunny Jain, performing alongside Alison Sheaer (alto saxophone), David Adewumi (trumpet), Jasim Perales (trombone), Juila Chen (keyboards and percussion), and Almog Sharvit (bass and percussion).

Jazz composer, drummer, and dhol player Sunny Jain grew up in Rochester, New York, the son of Indian immigrants and carrying two musical worlds inside him at once.

From NPR's Tiny Desk to far-flung stages in Pakistan, Jain's journey recently brought him to the Upper Valley.

On April 16, 2026, Jain performed at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College, presenting his work Love Force — a show that weaves together powerful music, ancestral stories, and intimate monologues. The performance charts his family's history across Pakistan and India, and his own journey toward music as a tool for healing and change.

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

* indicates required

Tags
The Hop Sessions NHPR Music News
Emily Quirk
Before becoming Program Director, Quirk served as NHPR's production manager. During that time she's voiced and crafted the 'sound of the station,' coordinated countless on-air fundraisers, produced segments for Give Back NH, Something Wild, New Hampshire Calling, and developed NHPR's own NHPR Music vertical with features such as Live from Studio D, and long-loved favorites like Holidays By Request.
See stories by Emily Quirk
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.