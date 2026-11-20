Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater

One of the most popular works of the 18th century, Giovanni Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater offers a profound meditation on grief, empathy, and love.

The gorgeous vocal lines are at turns soaring and intricate, supported by dramatic yet transparent writing for strings.

The second half of our program will feature a selection of virtuosic Italian arias from Handel’s Giulio Cesare.

How to Listen: Tune in for Upper Valley Baroque Presents Friday, Nov. 20 at 5:00 p.m. on 90.5 FM in Concord, 90.3 FM in Nashua, our HD2 channels, or stream online at nhpr.org.