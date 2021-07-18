-
Over 220 boats and kayaks anchored in Livermore Cove to hear an orchestra perform from a pontoon boat in an event that was the first of its kind for the New Hampshire Music Festival.
-
New Hampshire Public Radio’s classical music service ClassicalNH on 90.5 FM will bring opera performances from some of the world’s leading companies to…
-
Music's benefits for those with dementia are well-known, but it is also therapeutic across the board. We discuss the complex impacts that music has on our…
-
Below is the 2018-19 schedule for the Metropolitan Opera radio broadcasts. All start times are 1:00 pm unless otherwise noted.Schedule is subject to…
-
BSO Live Summer SeriesThis summer, the Boston Symphony Orchestra will be broadcasting performances recorded live in previous years at Tanglewood and Boston Symphony Hall. Full…
-
This year, the WFMT Radio Network Opera Series features great performances by the Lyric Opera of Chicago, LA Opera, San Francisco Opera, OperaDelaware,…
-
The 2018 Carnegie Hall Live series will air on ClassicalNH Fridays from 8-10pm for 13 weeks.Friday June 1, 2018CARNEGIE HALL'S OPENING NIGHT GALAThe…
-
This weekend, the Concord Chorale kicks off its fiftieth season with the music of Mozart. They'll be performing along with the Philips Exeter Concert…
-
Composer Amy Beach was born in Henniker in 1867. By the time she was 29 she was famous the world over for being the first American woman to write a…
-
Live broadcasts of the 2017-18 Metropolitan Opera Radio Network season begin on Saturday, December 2, 2017 and run through Saturday, May 5, 2018.All…