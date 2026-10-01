Classical New Hampshire partners with Upper Valley Baroque

Classical New Hampshire is pleased to announce a new partnership with Upper Valley Baroque, brought to life with help from Upper Valley Baroque's Managing Director Mary Gerbi and Co-Founder Jo Shute.

Through this collaboration, Classical New Hampshire will feature special one-hour broadcast concerts spotlighting local performances from Upper Valley Baroque. Each show will also include exclusive interview segments with Artistic Director Filippo Ciabatti, guiding listeners through the context and nuances of the pieces performed.

Note: Additional shows and broadcast dates may be added along the way. Stay tuned for further announcements and schedule updates!

Upcoming Broadcast Schedule

October 2, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

Georg Frideric Handel's L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato: Billed as a “Pastoral Ode,” L‘Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato (The Joyful Man, the Contemplative Man, and the Moderate Man) is based on John Milton’s great poems. Handel’s librettist, Charles Jennens, selected lines from Milton’s poems and wove them together in a way that sets up a dramatic dialogue within the first two parts. In an attempt to tie the parts together, the third, il Moderato, was added by Jennens, with poetry by Shakespeare and Jennens himself.

November 20, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater: One of the most popular works of the 18th century, Giovanni Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater offers a profound meditation on grief, empathy, and love. The gorgeous vocal lines are at turns soaring and intricate, supported by dramatic yet transparent writing for strings. The second half of our program will feature a selection of virtuosic Italian arias from Handel’s Giulio Cesare.

February 19, 2027 at 5:00 p.m.

Multi-Faceted Mozart: Join Classical New Hampshire and Upper Valley Baroque for their first foray into the Classical period, featuring Mozart’s glorious music played on period instruments. His beloved Eine Kleine Nachtmusik brims with sparkling elegance, while his Horn Concerto in D Major highlights virtuosity with a hidden humorous twist. Finally, his Symphony No. 40 in G minor reveals an emotional depth and passion that redefined symphonic music.

June 18, 2027 at 5:00 p.m.

St. Matthew Passion: On Good Friday in 1727 one of the most miraculous premieres in all of musical history took place: Bach’s St. Matthew Passion was performed at the Thomaskirche in Leipzig. Three hundred years later, its immense scale, captivating drama, and deep humanity feel no less potent. UVB will combine two orchestras and two chamber choruses to perform this monumental masterpiece.

How to Listen: Tune in for Upper Valley Baroque on 90.5 FM in Concord, 90.3 FM in Nashua, our HD2 channels, or stream online at nhpr.org.

