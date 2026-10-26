© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Turn your vehicle into a vote for local news by donating it to NHPR today.
Arts & Culture
Classical New Hampshire

Creepy Classics for your Halloween soundtrack

By Joe Boehnlein
Published October 26, 2026 at 10:32 AM EDT

Creepy Classics
October 30 and 31 at 5 p.m.

Join Jake Armerding for the best in creepy music from the concert stage, film, and opera. We'll hear from Grieg, Tchaikovsky, Holst, and Mozart. We'll also hear some selections from John Williams, Erik Satie, and Danny Elfman.

Join us for the perfect soundtrack to your Halloween festivities with Creepy Classics — Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31 at 5 p.m. on Classical New Hampshire.

Experience Classical New Hampshire on air, online or through the NHPR mobile app!

Tags
Classical New Hampshire Program AlertsNHPR Music NewsClassicalNHClassical Music
Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
See stories by Joe Boehnlein
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.