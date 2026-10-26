Creepy Classics for your Halloween soundtrack

Creepy Classics

October 30 and 31 at 5 p.m.

Join Jake Armerding for the best in creepy music from the concert stage, film, and opera. We'll hear from Grieg, Tchaikovsky, Holst, and Mozart. We'll also hear some selections from John Williams, Erik Satie, and Danny Elfman.

Join us for the perfect soundtrack to your Halloween festivities with Creepy Classics — Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31 at 5 p.m. on Classical New Hampshire.

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