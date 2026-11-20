Georg Frideric Handel's L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato

Billed as a “Pastoral Ode,” L‘Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato (The Joyful Man, the Contemplative Man, and the Moderate Man) is based on John Milton’s great poems.

Handel’s librettist, Charles Jennens, selected lines from Milton’s poems and wove them together in a way that sets up a dramatic dialogue within the first two parts.

In an attempt to tie the parts together, the third, il Moderato, was added by Jennens, with poetry by Shakespeare and Jennens himself.

How to Listen: Tune in for Upper Valley Baroque Presents on 90.5 FM in Concord, 90.3 FM in Nashua, our HD2 channels, or stream online at nhpr.org.

