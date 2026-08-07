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Arts & Culture
Classical New Hampshire

The BBC Proms is coming back to Classical New Hampshire

By Joe Boehnlein
Published August 7, 2026 at 5:01 PM EDT

Beginning Tuesday, August 11, 2026
8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Dalia Stasevska leads the first night of the world’s largest classical music festival: the 2026 BBC Proms!

In the first half, Aaron Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man, George Gershwin’s rhapsodic ballet, An American in Paris and Maurice Ravel’s bluesy Piano Concerto, featuring piano superstar Yunchan Lim.

The second half sees a world premiere from French-British composer Josephine Stephenson, closing with Gerald Finzi’s ode to the patron saint of music, St. Cecilia.

Listen to Classical New Hampshire on air, online or through the NHPR mobile app!

Tags
Classical New Hampshire Program AlertsNHPR Music NewsClassicalNHClassical Music
Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
See stories by Joe Boehnlein
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