The BBC Proms is coming back to Classical New Hampshire

Beginning Tuesday, August 11, 2026

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Dalia Stasevska leads the first night of the world’s largest classical music festival: the 2026 BBC Proms!

In the first half, Aaron Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man, George Gershwin’s rhapsodic ballet, An American in Paris and Maurice Ravel’s bluesy Piano Concerto, featuring piano superstar Yunchan Lim.

The second half sees a world premiere from French-British composer Josephine Stephenson, closing with Gerald Finzi’s ode to the patron saint of music, St. Cecilia.

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