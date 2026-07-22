Classical Music Happy Hour: A toast to a new series

Classical Music Happy Hour

Beginning Sunday, July 26 at 12 p.m.

Join renowned pianist and host Emanuel "Manny" Ax for Classical Music Happy Hour — a new show full of music, merriment and conversation.

Manny talks with an eclectic lineup of composers, performers and creative voices from the world of classical music. Each episode explores the guest’s life and career, dives into their favorite classical gems, includes music-inspired games and folds in questions from listeners. The result is a show that feels like a relaxed gathering of friends who love classical music and want others to join the party.

Grab a cocktail and listen in on a show celebrating our love of all things classical music!

Feminine Fusion will also begin airing an encore episode on Sundays beginning July 26 at 11 a.m.

See the full schedule here.

Experience Classical New Hampshire on air, online or through the NHPR mobile app!