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Arts & Culture
Classical New Hampshire

Classical Music Happy Hour: A toast to a new series

By Joe Boehnlein
Published July 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT

Classical Music Happy Hour
Beginning Sunday, July 26 at 12 p.m.

Join renowned pianist and host Emanuel "Manny" Ax for Classical Music Happy Hour — a new show full of music, merriment and conversation.

Manny talks with an eclectic lineup of composers, performers and creative voices from the world of classical music. Each episode explores the guest’s life and career, dives into their favorite classical gems, includes music-inspired games and folds in questions from listeners. The result is a show that feels like a relaxed gathering of friends who love classical music and want others to join the party.

Grab a cocktail and listen in on a show celebrating our love of all things classical music!

Feminine Fusion will also begin airing an encore episode on Sundays beginning July 26 at 11 a.m.

See the full schedule here.

Experience Classical New Hampshire on air, online or through the NHPR mobile app!

Tags
Classical New Hampshire Program AlertsNHPR Music NewsClassicalNHClassical Music
Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
See stories by Joe Boehnlein
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