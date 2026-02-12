© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Classical New Hampshire

Atlanta's King Celebration Concert

Published February 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM EST

You can listen to Classical New Hampshire on air, online or through the mobile app!

Atlanta's King Celebration Concert
Feb. 16 and 20 from 5-6 p.m.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Chorus join with the Ebenezer Baptist Church Chorus and Band for an evening of reflection and celebration. Special guests include singer Gregory Porter with words from the Rev. Raphael G. Warnock and works by composers Carlos Simon and Joel Thompson.

This concert was recorded at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.


