Atlanta's King Celebration Concert

Feb. 16 and 20 from 5-6 p.m.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Chorus join with the Ebenezer Baptist Church Chorus and Band for an evening of reflection and celebration. Special guests include singer Gregory Porter with words from the Rev. Raphael G. Warnock and works by composers Carlos Simon and Joel Thompson.

This concert was recorded at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.